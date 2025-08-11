Top 20 EV models in July 2025 – Proton eMas 7 on top, BYD Atto, Sealion 7 in top 3, Tesla Model Y drops to 4

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / by Anthony Lim / August 11 2025 12:56 pm

Having climbed back to the top last month, the Proton eMas 7 has continued to secure the position of being the best-selling electric vehicle (EV) in Malaysia for the month, topping the July 2025 chart. Based on the latest data from the road transport department (JPJ), 686 units of the eMas 7 were registered last month, bringing its year-to-date (YTD) total to 4,689 units.

Continuing its position in second spot last month was the BYD Atto 3, with its scorecard reading at 355 units (2,056 units YTD), while third position was secured by the BYD Sealion 7, with the 278 units (2,238 units YTD) sold last month taking it past the Tesla Model Y, which was the best selling EV in the country in May 2025, with the latter only managing 151 units (1,722 units YTD) last month.

In fifth place was the BYD M6, the electric MPV climbing three spots from its June ranking, with 117 units (1,094 units YTD) registered last month. Despite only shifting 105 units (930 units YTD) in July, the Tesla Model 3 managed to retain its position as the sixth best-selling EV in the monthly chart.

Placing seventh was the Denza D9, with 103 units (718 units YTD), while eighth spot was taken by the Xpeng X9, with 72 units sold (314 units YTD), both all-electric MPV models improving on their positions by two spots compared to June.

In ninth was the Leapmotor C10, of which the 66 units sold last month was good enough to propel it back into the charts for the first time early this year, that performance undoubtedly helped by its update and price reduction in June. It’s still not in the top 20 YTD list, but given its July numbers, expect to see it enter into that list soon.

Tenth spot was occupied by the freshly-introduced BYD Atto 2, with 63 units sold – we can also expect this one to finish quite high up the overall charts at the end of 2025, despite having less time to cover ground this year. Elsewhere, after a flurry of activity last month, where it managed to place fifth, the Chery Omoda E5 slid down to 11th position, with 59 units (452 units YTD) recorded for the month.

From that point on, it’s the MG S5 EV, with 55 units securing it 12th spot, placing it just ahead of the BYD Seal, which managed 54 units (733 units YTD), followed by the Zeekr 009 MPV, which shifted 41 units last month (498 units YTD) and the Volvo EX30, which also managed 41 units (179 units YTD).

The rest of the top 20 EV models for the month are made up of the Xpeng G6 (37 units; 432 units YTD), the GWM Ora Good Cat and 07 (33 units; 233 units YTD), BMW iX2 (33 units; 310 units YTD) , Porsche Taycan (31 units; 236 units YTD) and the BMW iX1 (31 units; 198 units YTD).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.