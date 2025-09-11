Puspakom to operate on three Saturdays in Sept 2025

Puspakom to operate on three Saturdays in Sept 2025

Vehicle inspection company Puspakom has been extending operations to Saturdays of late, and will be open for three extra days this month.

The extended operations – which is scheduled for September 13, 20, and 27 – is for selected branches across the country, which will be open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed.

Below are the branches involved in the Saturday extensions.

Klang Valley

  • Wangsa Maju
  • Taman Bukit Maluri
  • Cheras
  • Glenmarie
  • Banting
  • Sungai Besar
  • Bangi
  • Batu Caves
  • Pandan Mewah
  • Shah Alam
  • Padang Jawa

North

  • Sungai Petani
  • Alor Setar
  • Teluk Kumbar
  • Mak Mandin
  • Taiping
  • Gopeng

South

  • Alor Gajah
  • Seremban
  • Johor Bahru
  • Pasir Gudang
  • Senai
  • Kluang

East Coast

  • Kota Bharu
  • Kuantan

East Malaysia

  • Kota Kinabalu
  • Kota Samarahan

Note that branches will not be open if they are involved in special programmes or if the dates fall on state or public holidays.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

