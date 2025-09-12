2026 Yamaha YZR-M1 V-four unveiled for next season

In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 12 2025 10:02 am

Here’s a first look at the 2026 Yamaha YZR-M1 prototype MotoGP race bike. Set to debut this weekend at Misano, Italy, during the San Marino GP, Yamaha hopes this machine will revive its flagging fortunes in MotoGP.

Having turned in inconsistent performances over the last four years, this new engine configuration for the YZR-M1 is hoped to be able to turn things around for the Monster Energy Yamaha Racing team. The V-four is a new engine configuration for Yamaha in MotoGP, having previously used the inline-four engine going back decades.

With rivals Ducati having seen resounding success over the past six years with the Desmosedici V-four, it can be seen Yamaha is serious about wanting to wrest the MotoGP crown back and its last world championship in 2021 with Fabio Quartararo.

The latest iteration of the YZR-M1 will be campaigned in Misano’s Circuit Marco Simoncelli by Augusto Fernandez, Quartararo’s team mate. However, there is o confirmation the V-four YZR-M1 will ru a full season instead of the inline-four, although it was said during the unveiling press conference, “insisting publicly that the more competitive of the two bikes would be the chosen one.”

Yamaha managing director Paolo Pavesio also insisted a decision could only be taken after a competitive debut, according to Yamaha Factory Racing press release. With the entry of the YZR-M1 V-four into MotoGP, Yamaha will face stiff competition from Ducati, with the Desmosedici in development since 2001, and KTM with the KTM RC16, as well as the Aprilia RS-GP, both launched in 2016.