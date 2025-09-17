Online sales of illegal vehicle licence plate flipping devices in Malaysia a concern to authorities – report

The issue of illegal vehicle licence plates in Malaysia now has a new dimension to it, with motorised number plate flippers entering the equation. As The Star reports, the availability of these deceptive devices through e-commerce platforms opens up the possibility of rogue motorists and criminals to “disguise” their rides at the push of a button.

When installed on a vehicle, a number plate flipper can conceal or swap a vehicle’s registration number in an instant via remote control. According to the report, checks on three popular e-commerce websites showed that these devices are being sold for between RM150 and RM350.

At least a dozen sellers are advertising these all-weather devices, which are made of metal and plastic and can be installed in under 10 minutes, in two variations. They are are sold with accessories, which include installation and power cables, control units and usage indicators.

One version uses a built-in motor to rotate the original registration plate into a false number on demand, while ano­ther lo­­wers a blank panel or shutter to conceal the origi­nal number plate completely.

In one of the ads, the device is promoted as a means of safeguarding vehicle registration plates against damage from weather conditions or rough road surfaces, while also offering enhanced security and privacy by conveniently hiding the car licence plate whenever necessary. In another ad on a different platform, the device is advertised as “licence plate covers to avoid camera tickets.”

According to federal traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, motorists caught with such devi­ces installed on their vehicles will face stern action, as it is an offence to display a registration number other than an approved registration number issued for a vehicle.

He said that offenders can be charged for displaying a vehicle registration plate in a misleading manner or one which is false under Section 108 of the Road Transport Act, and they could face jail time of up to a year or a fine of up to RM5,000 or both if convicted.

“We will impound any vehicle found with such a device fitted. The owner will also be issued a fine and face court action in accordance with the law,” he told the news publication, adding that enforcement on this will be carried out via special operations. He added that the police will hold discussions with the domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) and Digital ministries on prohibiting the sale of such devices.

Criminologist Datuk Seri A. Thaiveegan said the sale of such devices should be looked into seriously, as it undermines enforcement on traffic offenders and hamper the pursuit of criminals by police. “The necessary amendments should be made to the relevant laws to outlaw the import, local production, storage and installation of the device,” the former Penang chief police officer said.

Other safety experts have also called for enforcement to be stepped up. Associate professor Law Teik Hua of Universiti Putra Malaysia said such devices must be prohibited, as they are designed to conceal a driver’s identity and evade responsibility, undermining traffic enforcement systems.

“Such devices are mainly used by those attempting to evade identification by traffic enforcement systems. They include drivers who attempt to evade speed checking systems, red-light camera detection and toll payment,” he said.

Law said that while some may purchase these pro­ducts out of novelty, their primary use remains to conceal one’s identity and evade accountability when driving. He said the sale and use of plate-flipping devices could have wide-ranging repercussions. “Traffic enforcement systems, such as cameras used to check speed, red lights and tolls, will be severely compromised, enabling offences that are less likely to be detected,” he said.

Beyond financial losses from unpaid tolls and forfeited penalties, he said such devices might also obstruct the investigation of more serious crimes, posing further challenges to law enforcement agencies. “Widespread use will certainly compromise confidence in traffic regulations being conducted fairly and responsibly, leading to reduced general compliance with the law,” he pointed out.

Transport consultant Wan Agyl Wan Hassan said the problem is not just about outlawing such devices but also about halting their availability online. “The Road Transport Act 1987 and JPJ regulations make it an offence to obscure, alter, or tamper with a registration plate. Using a flipping device falls squarely under this. Offenders face fines of up to RM3,000 or even imprisonment. So the issue is not whether to ban, but how to stop sales and strengthen enforcement,” he said.

He said the devices pre­sent serious risks, as criminals could commit theft, smuggling, or hit-and-run accidents and vanish at the push of a button. “Traffic enforcement will collapse if drivers can hide from cameras and tolls, making roads more dangerous. Public trust in the rule of law would erode if some drivers get away scot-free compared to those who follow the rules,” he said.

He said the devices are openly available, despite consumer regulations.“Under the Consumer Protec­tion (Electronic Trade Transac­tion) Regulations 2024 and the Online Safety Bill, platforms are obliged to remove prohibited products once flagged. Authorities can and should hold them accountable. If platforms can take down counterfeit goods, they can also remove plate-flipping devices,” he said.

