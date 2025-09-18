2025 Honda Winner R gets makeover for Vietnam

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 18 2025 3:55 pm

Getting a makeover is the 2025 Honda Winner R, better known as the Honda RS-X Winner in Malaysia (priced at RM9,998). Pricing for the new Winner R in Vietnam ranges between 4.6 million dong (RM7,300) to 50.56 million dong (RM8,030), with three model variants offered – Standard, Special Edition and Sport.

With a fresh new look, the Winner R gets not only new graphics, but all-new body panels. Most obvious is the redesigned front end, giving the Winner R a sportier look.

Lighting also sees an upgrade with what Honda calls, “Crystal Light” that gives better headlight projection and spread. Meanwhile, from the side view, it can be be seen the new body panels cover more of the engine, giving the Winner R that “big bike” look.

No other changes in the mechanical department, with power coming from a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine fed by EFI and displacing 149.2 cc. Producing 15.8 hp at 9,000 rpm with 13.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, the engine has been improved with a new design balancer and coil as well as redesigned oil galleries from the previous year.

The six-speed transmission is also improved, with anti-slip clutch giving a smoother gear change and reduced effort at the clutch lever. Fuel capacity is listed at 4.5-litres, with the Winner R weighing in at 122 kg, while seat height is set at 795 mm.

Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front with a monoshock at the back, while braking uses single hydraulic discs front and rear. Single-channel ABS is fitted as standard equipment to the Special Edition and Sport model variants, and riding conveniences include smart key starting, and LCD digital display, and USB charging socket.