Honda WN7 electric motorcycle unveiled for Europe

September 19 2025

The first ever production electric motorcycle (e-bike) from Honda, the 2026 Honda WN7 is now open for pre-orders in Europe. Production will take place this year, with deliveries expected in Honda’s Europe dealerships in early 2026.

The original incarnation of the WN7 was first shown in public at the 2024 EICMA show in Italy as the EV Fun Concept. As a mass production e-bike, the WN7 name is taken from ‘W’, from the development e-bike concept of “Be the Wind”, and ‘N’ standing for naked, while the number ‘7’ refers to the W7’s power class.

Coming with CCS2 rapid charging compatibility, the WN7 is able to take a ‘top up’ electrical charge in just 30 minutes. For home charging, a capability of 6 kVA charging is also possible, using a wall box.

Honda says the WN7 is powered by a fixed lithium-ion battery powered an 18 kW liquid-cooled mid-mounted electric motor. Giving a claimed 130 km of range, the WN7 weighs 217 kg with a performance matching a typical 600 cc internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle.

However, the WN7 also delivers 100 Nm of torque, a power figure typical of a 1,000 cc ICE two-wheeler. The full reveal of the WN7 will take place at EICMA later this year, with highlights including a five-inch TFT screen with RoadSync connectivity and exclusive EV menus, plus LED lighting front and rear, with single-sided swingarm holding the rear wheel.