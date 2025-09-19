More than 1,600 summonses issued by JPJ since Sept 1 in special KL operation against commercial vehicles

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / September 19 2025 10:48 am

The road transport department (JPJ) said that 1,672 summonses were issued to commercial vehicles around Kuala Lumpur for various offences from September 1 to 17, as part of an ongoing special operation codenamed Ops Khas Gempur Kenderaan Perdagangan,

According to Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Hamidi Adam, a total of 8,225 commercial vehicles were inspected during the period. These consisted of 3,389 goods vehicles and 4,836 public service vehicles, The Star reports.

He added that eight commercial vehicles were also seized, including a tipper lorry, two roll-on roll-off lorries and five small cargo lorries that were found to be in serious and repeated violation of regulations.

He said the operation was carried out at key locations around Kuala Lumpur, and involved thorough checks on documents, technical compliance and physical inspections of vehicles. He said the enforcement operation was necessary because statistics showed that non-compliance levels remain worrying, requiring consistent and comprehensive enforcement.

“The crackdown follows a spike in road accidents involving commercial vehicles, some of which have resulted in fatalities and serious injuries. This is part of JPJ’s ongoing efforts to strengthen road safety compliance, particularly within the goods transportation and public service sectors,” he said.

Hamidi said that poor vehicle maintenance, failure to comply with technical specifications, and negligent or unethical driving behaviour were among the main causes of such accidents. He added that the operation will continue until December 31.

