GAC Emkoo in Malaysia – full gallery of Premium Pro variant; power tailgate, auto parking, from RM130k est

In Cars, GAC, Local News, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / September 22 2025 4:25 pm

Here’s the yet-to-be-launched GAC Emkoo in all its glory on Malaysian tarmac. The C-segment SUV is set to be the second GAC model to be assembled in Malaysia (CKD) after the GS3 Emzoom. It was recently given a five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating.

Previewed twice – most recently at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2025 – the Emkoo is expected to be offered in Malaysia in Premium and Premium Pro (pictured here) variants. Estimated Peninsular Malaysia prices are from RM120k and from RM130k respectively.

Here’s what the Premium Pro gets that the Premium doesn’t: a full-length glass roof (unopenable) with power blind, a head-up display, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster (seven-inch on the Premium), powered and ventilated front seats with driver memory (only the driver’s seat is powered and ventilated on the Premium), an air ioniser with air quality sensor, side mirrors with heating, kerb view and memory, ambient lighting, auto parking and a hands-free power tailgate (optional on the Premium; price not yet known).

Everything else is shared, including the 177 PS/270 Nm 1.5 litre turbo direct-injected four-cylinder engine and seven-speed wet twin-clutch gearbox (6.6 litres per 100 km NEDC claimed), front McPhersons and rear multi links, 19-inch alloys wrapped in 235/55 rubber, leatherette seats, 10.1-inch touch-screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, one 50W wireless charger, a 540-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags and Level 2 ADAS including AEB and ACC.

Like the smaller Emzoom, the Emkoo is underpinned by GAC’s Global Platform Modular Architecture (GPMA). Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 4,680, 1,901, 1,670 and 2,750 mm, making it a bit larger than the Proton X70. The boot can swallow 638 litres; fold the back seats for 1,586 litres.

Exterior highlights include distinctive 7-shaped eyes, flush door handles and a very elaborate tailgate spoiler that’s integrated seamlessly into the ‘roof rails’. The spoiler appears to be silver (like the roof rails) regardless of body colour. Interior quirks include the unique door opening handles and a big unlabelled knob on the front passenger side (which actually controls the single-zone air-con’s temperature; you’ll still need to use the screen to adjust fan speed). So, X70, Dashing, Tiggo 7, J7, H6, CR-V, CX-5 or this?

2025 GAC Emkoo Premium Pro in Malaysia

