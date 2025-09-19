GAC Emkoo awarded five-star ASEAN NCAP rating

In Cars, GAC, Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 19 2025 1:43 pm

The GAC Emkoo has been awarded a five-star rating by ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries) with an overall score of 84.96 points under the 2021-2025 protocol. Currently open for booking and set to be launched soon, the C-segment SUV is the brand’s second locally-assembled (CKD) model after the GS3 Emzoom that launched last year.

Referring to ASEAN NCAP’s report, the Emkoo managed a score of 30.30 out of 32 possible points (37.88 points weighted score) in the adult occupant protection (AOP) assessment. This is followed by 44.17 out of 51 points (16.01 points weighted score) in child occupant protection (COP). The Emkoo comes standard with six airbags, ESC as well as ABS.

Advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) such as autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection and a seatbelt reminder system for both front and rear occupants were also assessed by ASEAN NCAP.

The results are a score of 19.50 out of 21 points (18.57 points weighted score) in the safety assist (SA) assessment, while the motorcycle safety (MS) assessment that tests the functionality of blind spot detection saw a score of 10 out of 16 points (12.50 points weighted score), including two bonus points for advanced motorcycle safety technology (MST).

The Emkoo was previewed at this year’s paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) and is estimated to start from RM120,000, with two variants on offer. Both feature a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine making 177 PS and 270 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

