CKD locally-assembled GAC GS3 Emzoom rolls off Segambut line – Premium-R at RM126,800, 2k cheaper

August 12 2024

WTC Automotif (WTCA) has announced the market debut of the CKD locally-assembled GAC GS3 Emzoom, the first in right-hand drive form in ASEAN. As such, effective August 10, WTCA will no longer accept bookings for CBU imported units, and customers with existing unfulfilled CBU bookings will have the option to convert to CKD.

The CKD GAC GS3 Emzoom will be available solely in the Premium-R variant, priced at RM126,800. This is RM2,000 less than the RM128,900 on-the-road without insurance price of the CBU announced at the GS3 Emzoom’s launch in April, and the entry Exclusive trim level (RM118,900) is also no more.

Buyers can choose from five colours – Salt Lake Blue, Asphalt Black, Superstar Silver, Graphite Grey, and Frost White. This is more than the CBU’s four colours – black is a new addition, while white has changed from ‘Ivory’ to ‘Frost’.

Launched in May 2023, the WTCA-GAC Motor CKD assembly project saw an investment of over RM60 million to upgrade production lines and facilities at Tan Chong’s Segambut plant. The first CKD GS3 Emzoom rolled off in February, the start of production phase happened in April, and now it’s full production at the KL factory.

“The overwhelming response from our customers has surpassed our initial booking targets for the CBU units. We are excited to announce that all CBU units have been fully sold out. Looking ahead, we anticipate that the CKD GAC GS3 Emzoom will be well received. Rest assured, our dedicated team is working tirelessly to fulfill your bookings and minimise the waiting period,” said Tan Keng Meng, CEO of Warisan TC Holdings.

“WTCA will be planning more variants and models to be introduced in Malaysia in CKD form, and we look forward to further broadening our product lineup,” he added. WTCA also distributes GAC’s Aion EVs.

The company has announced an exclusive offer to those who had to wait – customers with a waiting period exceeding three months, as well as those who choose to convert their CBU bookings to CKD, will receive complimentary tinting worth up to RM2,100. This is on top of the one-year free service and five-year/150,000 km warranty. The first 2,000 buyers will get a seven-year/180,000 km warranty on the engine and powertrain, plus a smartwatch.

The GS3 Emzoom is a B-segment SUV that’s 80 mm longer and 50 mm wider than a Proton X50. It’s powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-four with 177 PS/270 Nm, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It’s a striking and aggressive looking SUV with plenty of sharp lines and angles – full details in our launch report.

