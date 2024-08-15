GAC GS3 Emzoom scores 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating

Posted in Cars, GAC, Local News / By Gerard Lye / August 15 2024 4:55 pm

The GAC GS3 Emzoom has been awarded a five-star rating from the New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) with an accumulated score of 88.39 points. The B-segment SUV was launched in Malaysia in April this year, initially as a fully-imported (CBU) model but is now locally assembled (CKD) as of this week.

Under the 2021–2025 assessment protocol, the GS3 Emzoom scored 29.28 out of 32 possible points in the adult occupant protection (AOP) category, while the child occupant protection (COP) category saw 41.91 out of 51 possible points. The SUV also scored 18.75 out of a possible 21.00 points in the safety assist category, while in the motorcyclist safety (MS) category, it managed 14 out of a possible 16.00 points.

Adjusted for weighting, the final AOP score was 36.6 points, followed by 16.43 points for COP, 17.86 points for safety assist and 17.50 points for MS. Add them all together and the overall score of 88.39 points is enough to earn the GS3 Emzoom its five-star rating.

As standard, the GS3 Emzoom is equipped with six airbags, ABS, ESP, a seatbelt reminder system for front occupants, autonomous emergency braking (AEB), blind spot monitoring, front collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, intelligent speed limit control and traffic sign recognition.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.