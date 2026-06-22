GAC GS3 Emzoom taken out on Sepang – just how sporty is this eight-second, 177 PS/270 Nm B-SUV?

In Cars, Feature Stories, GAC / by Jonathan James Tan / June 22 2026 3:47 pm

I know what you’re thinking, because it was on my mind the entire day I was there – what in the blazes is an affordable little Chinese SUV, with not even 180 PS, doing on a track like Sepang, fast and wide enough as it is to make many sports cars feel slow? Are we bringing a knife to a gunfight?

Of course, I knew the event’s objectives – allow journalists to explore the GAC GS3 Emzoom‘s limits in a safe and controlled environment, and position the car as “one of Malaysia’s most engaging and sporty B-segment SUVs”, to quote Warisan Tan Chong Automotif (WTCA). The first objective is a walkover; it’s the second that’s a much bigger question and which we’re here to discuss.

It certainly has the nail hit on the head from a looks perspective. With those slashes, creases, orange bits and dark alloys, the Emzoom is bold, brash and communicates its sporting intent through a megaphone, especially in range-topping RM127k Premium-R form. A lot of the aggression comes from design elements that are so sharp, you worry about getting yourself cut.

Check out those hawk eyes with twin-triangle DRLs (these double triangles are also echoed in the tail lamps), orange front splitter-like side extensions, elaborate mecha-inspired door mirrors, folded paper-like doors, orange roof rails, orange C-pillar triangle, massive sharp reflectors on either side of the tailgate and that almost-comical moustache-shaped rear diffuser with twin circular tailpipes (part of the R-Style Sports Exhaust that’s exclusive to the Premium-R).

The Emzoom does look good – one would think that with so many design elements, the car would wind up looking busy and over-styled, but it somehow doesn’t. The proportions work, and I’ll be the first to admit that despite the car having been in Malaysia for two years already, I still do a double or triple take whenever I see one – there is no bad angle. Then again, extroverted exhibitionists naturally attract attention.

Carpets match the drapes? Somewhat, but in a less dramatic fashion. The sportiest-looking item inside is the steering wheel – chunky, flat bottom, thicker where your thumbs are supposed to rest, perforated sides, floating buttons, a hint of a 12 o’clock marker, twin 6 o’clock spokes. No shift paddles, though.

The dashboard is angled slightly towards the driver, and providing some visual interest are the hexagonal cupholders, contrasting colours on the dash, seats and air vent surrounds, plus textured surfaces on the dash, phone trays, centre console, centre air vents and door cards. Beside the 10.25-inch touch-screen is a clever thin ledge to which you can attach a phone mount – you know, the type that you clip onto your air vents, often making them loose (or if you’re heavy-handed, snap) after some time?

Does it have the go to match the show? Let’s first look at the on-paper numbers. The GAC GS3 Emzoom’s 1.5 litre turbo direct-injected four-cylinder engine sends 177 PS and 270 Nm of torque to the front wheels through a seven-speed wet DCT, propelling it to 100 km/h from rest in eight seconds flat.

How do these figures stand in the B-segment SUV playground? The Proton X50 has a bit more power (181 PS), a little more torque (290 Nm) and accelerates faster (7.6 seconds). The Honda HR-V Turbo makes the same power as the Proton (181 PS), but against the Emzoom, the Japanese car is 30 Nm down (240 Nm) and between seven- and eight-tenths of a second slower to 100 km/h. Everything else in the class trails the GAC where PS, Nm and seconds are concerned.

That day we put all that theory into practice via four activities – a straight-line acceleration, braking and avoidance test, a slalom, a high-speed lane change manoeuvre and a circuit run. Where thrust is concerned, the Emzoom can hold its own, although it’s by no means a barnstormer. The way it picks up speed can best be described as ‘OK’ – however anti-climactic that may be – because no other descriptor is more accurate for its linear, fuss-free and within-expectations acceleration.

Quickening your pulse is the R-Style Sports Exhaust, which is a segment USP. Press a button on the steering wheel and flaps within the exhaust open to give you a louder and more full-bodied aural experience, complete with pops and crackles when you’re in Sport mode. It’s no Golf GTI – the Emzoom’s note is relatively thin and can sound synthesised to some ears, but it’s still enough to make you chuckle… once. Entertains those outside the car more than those inside, that’s for sure.

The track was a little wet earlier in the day, which caused the traction control to intervene in just about every single full-bore start, but throttle response on the move is adequately quick. The same can be said of the steering, while largely wanting in feel, feedback and precision.

The slalom and lane-change parts uncovered body roll that’s par for the course in the segment, although there’s more than enough grip. Hard braking from 100 km/h demonstrated no wriggling, and the vehicle remained able to stably steer to evade obstacles.

In the hands of a professional racing instructor, the GAC GS3 Emzoom managed to lap the 5.543-km Sepang circuit in two minutes and 57 seconds, which compares well to a heavily-modified X50’s 2:47.94 five years ago. Mind you, that Proton had 200 whp, chassis strengthening bars and a big brake upgrade!

Still, we would stop short of deeming the Emzoom a sports-SUV – although it looks the part and then some, its bark is worse than its bite. But by all means, get your John Hancock down on the dotted line if you’re looking for a small SUV with street cred and kerb appeal, and if you do the odd B-road blast every now and again. At RM117k-127k and with up to RM24,500 in rebates, it’s worth at least a look.

GAC GS3 Emzoom at Sepang International Circuit

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2026-update GAC GS3 Emzoom Premium-R in Malaysia

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Pre-2026-update GAC GS3 Emzoom Premium-R in Malaysia

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Pre-2026-update GAC GS3 Emzoom Exclusive in Malaysia

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