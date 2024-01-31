Posted in Cars, GAC, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / January 31 2024 8:40 pm

Aside from the GS3 Emzoom and Aion Y Plus, Warisan Tan Chong Automotif (WTCA) has also previewed the GAC Emkoo in Malaysia today. The Chinese carmaker’s latest C-segment SUV will enter the market later this year – likely CKD locally assembled at Tan Chong’s Segambut plant – following on from the smaller GS3 Emzoom that is now open for booking.

The Emkoo – which is strictly a five-seater – is fairly large by segment standards, measuring 4,680 mm long, 1,901 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall, as well as possessing a 2,750 mm wheelbase. This makes it 270 mm longer, 51 mm wider and 70 mm taller than the GS3 Emzoom, while its wheelbase is 100 mm longer.

Against what will be its main rival, the Proton X70, the GAC is a full 161 mm longer and 70 mm wider, plus it boasts a 70 mm longer wheelbase. In fact, it’s only 11 mm shorter and lower than the brand-new, sixth-generation Honda CR-V, while its width (+35 mm) and wheelbase (+49 mm) both shade its Japanese competitor’s.

Under the bonnet, the Emkoo is available with a choice of 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engines, as well as a 2.0 litre hybrid powertrain. We’re expecting to get the smaller of the two petrol options, producing 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 270 Nm of torque between 1,400 and 4,500 rpm, delivering a claimed fuel consumption figure of 6.8 litres per 100 km on the WLTP cycle. It’s paired to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, with drive sent to the front wheels only.

Sharing its Global Platform Modular Architecture (GPMA) with the GS3 Emzoom, the Emkoo is a sharp-looking crossover, with shades of new-age Peugeot at the front. You’ll find large L-shaped LED headlights and a distinctive “Borderless V-Shape Grille” – the latter consisting of a series of progressively larger chevron openings filling up the front end.

The chiselled sides and upswept window line kink, on the other hand, are reminiscent of the Lexus NX, while the rear end features slim vertical LED taillights. An aggressive tailgate spoiler and diffuser – the latter incorporating dual integrated exhaust exits – complete the Emkoo’s extroverted look.

The future-forward design continues on the inside, where the Emkoo sports tubular design elements on the centre air-con vents, floating centre console and door cards. The tech on board includes a seven-inch digital instrument display and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, the latter coming with Apple CarPlay and flanked by touch-sensitive volume and fan speed (not temperature, weirdly enough) sliders on either side.

In China, the Emkoo can be had with a larger displays – a 10.25-inch instrument display and a 14.6-inch touchscreen – as well as a 12-speaker Yamaha sound system. We should point out that the car you see here is simply a preview unit and is not representative of the final local spec.

The Emkoo’s sizeable proportions endow it with a large 638 litre boot, expandable to 1,586 litres with the rear seats folded. In terms of driver assists, the car can be had with six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, lane change assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, rear collision warning and a door opening warning.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.