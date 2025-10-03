GAC Emkoo launched in Malaysia – C-segment SUV, larger than Proton X70, 177 PS/270 Nm, from RM120k

In Cars, GAC, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / October 3 2025 11:23 am

Shown to Malaysian media less than three weeks ago, the GAC Emkoo has finally been launched in Malaysia, some 20 months after it first debuted here. As previously reported, this rival to the Proton X70 comes in Premium and Premium Pro versions, both being reasonably well equipped.

We’ve known about pretty much everything, so the only missing piece of the puzzle was the price, which has at last been revealed. Locally assembled in CKD form in Segambut, the Emkoo starts from RM123,800 for the Premium variant, rising up to RM133,800 for the Premium Pro. Both figures are on-the-road without insurance and include a five-year/150,000 km warranty and a seven-year/180,000 km powertrain warranty.

To sweeten the deal, the first 500 customers will receive a RM4,000 cash rebate, bringing the price down to RM119,800 for the Premium and RM129,800 for the Premium Pro, bang on the estimated pricing. Their cars will also come with a RM10,000 accessories package that includes front and rear dash cams (replete with a 64GB microSD card, side sill scuff plates, a luggage tray, sports pedals and V-Kool solar tinting for the Premium and security tinting for the Premium Pro.

Common to both variants is the 1.5 litre turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder engine from the smaller GS3 Emzoom, producing 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 270 Nm of torque from 1,400 to 4,500 rpm. Also carried over from that car is a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

So equipped, the Emkoo gets from zero to 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 190 km/h; fuel consumption is rated at 6.6 litres per 100 km on the NEDC cycle. As is the C-segment norm, the Emkoo is independently suspended using MacPherson struts at the front and multilinks at the rear.

Sharing its Global Platform Modular Architecture (GPMA) with the Emzoom, the Emkoo is actually at the larger end of the segment – at 4,680 mm long, 1,901 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall, it’s 161 mm longer and 70 mm wider than the aforementioned X70, while its 2,750 mm wheelbase is 70 mm longer. In fact, it’s closer in size to the Honda CR-V, being just 11 shorter and lower while costing significantly less.

You also get a car that looks like practically nothing else on the road, with sharp L-shaped LED headlights framing a distinctive “Borderless V-Shape Grille” consisting of several chevron openings. Angular creases form the front bumper, the contours of the clamshell bonnet and the chiselled flanks, supported by a wraparound windscreen design that leads the eye towards the heavily-kinked D-pillars. You also get in-vogue flush pop-out door handles and silver roof rails integrated into the elaborate tailgate spoiler.

At the back, you’ll find vertical elements such as the slim taillights and dual integrated exhaust exits that form part of the shapely silver diffuser. All models come with the same 19-inch ten-spoke two-tone alloys wrapped in Continental EcoContact 6 tyres, along with five colour options that include Super Star Silver, Graphite Grey, Asphalt Black, Frost White and the new Star Lake Green.

The future-forward design continues on the inside, where the Emkoo sports tubular design elements all around, most notable on the dashboard where the centre air-con vents and large temperature control knob are mounted. Front and centre is a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, coming with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and flanked by touch-sensitive volume and fan speed sliders on either side. A 50-watt Qi wireless charger comes standard, sitting next to the stubby square-shaped crystalline gear selector.

In terms of equipment, the Premium version comes as standard with keyless entry, push-button start, single-zone automatic air con with rear air vents, a seven-inch digital instrument display, a six-way power-adjustable and ventilated driver’s seat, faux leather upholstery, six speakers and a 360-degree camera system with a transparency function.

Stepping up to the Premium Pro nets you a panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade, 12-way driver and four-way passenger power-adjustable seats (both with ventilation), heated door mirrors with auto dipping, an air ioniser and multi-colour ambient lighting. A powered tailgate (also fitted to the Premium for the first 500 customers) opens up to a generous 638 litre boot, expandable to 1,586 litres with the rear seats folded.

Both variants come with a suite of driver assists, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, speed limit assist and automatic high beam. The only additional feature on the Premium Pro is park assist, while six airbags, stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system are fitted as standard, earning it a five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating.

GALLERY: GAC Emkoo Premium Pro at PACE 2025

