Penang pioneers programme to clear abandoned vehicles in strata housing areas using e-Dereg system

In Local News / by Danny Tan / September 22 2025 1:10 pm

Abandoned cars scattered all over your taman or apartment complex? Penang is pioneering a Strata Scheme for Abandoned Vehicles to clear up the unsightly chunks of metal. It’s a collaboration between the transport ministry (MoT), state government, Majlis Bandaraya Pulau Pinang (MBPP) and the private sector, using MoT’s e-Dereg system.

As its name suggests, the programme is targeting strata housing areas, and the launch was held last weekend at Flat Turnkey Sri Pinang, officiated by transport minister Anthony Loke. He said that the scheme addresses the issues caused by abandoned vehicles such as taking up precious parking space (that can cause tension among residents), breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes and rats, and the potential use in crime.

“Until now, local authorities have faced constraints in disposing of these vehicles due to being bound by legal procedures, cost and time. Therefore, the state government’s community-level initiative, through MBPP, could be the best solution to overcome the problem of abandoned vehicle build-up in these high-density residential areas,” Loke said.

Last year, MoT introduced the e-Dereg (short for deregistration) systemn that simplifies legal vehicle disposal by allowing owners to cancel their registration online in under five minutes, eliminating the need to queue at JPJ. The MBPP scheme partners with Car Medic, an automotive treatment company licensed by the Department of Environment, to ensure orderly and environmentally friendly disposal of the vehicles.

“The owner incurs no cost and will even receive a payment based on the vehicle’s value, while the local authorities can reduce the operational burden of towing and storing abandoned vehicles,” the Seremban MP said, expressing hope that Penang’s programme can serve as a model for other states to resolve the issue of abandoned vehicles for a cleaner, more comfortable, and safer living environment.

