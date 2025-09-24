1,452 summons issued during Malacca motorcycle ops

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 24 2025 1:26 pm

A total of 1,452 summons was issued during a special operation targeting motorcycles in Malacca. Running from September 12 to September 21, nine-day operation saw 1,633 vehicles examined, involving seven senior officers and 42 junior ranking personnel from the Malacca Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT).

Summons was issued for various traffic offences while two individuals were detained after testing positive for methamphetamine and being in possession of kratom tea (air ketum). Such operations will continue for the foreseeable future, said a press release from Malacca JSPT on social media.

Police remind road users, especially motorcyclists, there will be no compromise against those who break the law. The public are reminded to be considerate and careful on the road, for their safety and that of other road users.