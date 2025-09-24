RON95 for eligible commercial petrol vehicles at RM2.05 – 9 public transport, 12 goods/logistics types

While all Malaysian citizens with valid driving licences are eligible for subsidised RON 95 petrol – priced at RM1.99 per litre – under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) programme that starts on September 30, commercial vehicles that are eligible for subsidised petrol will pay RM2.05 per litre for the fuel.
According to the finance ministry, the subsidised rate of RM2.05 per litre, which is of course lower than the unsubsidised price, will be applicable to nine petrol vehicle types in the public transport segment and 12 in the goods vehicles/logistics sector under the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS).
In the public transport segment, these will cover taxis, rental cars, school buses, hearses, ambulances, fire trucks, shuttle buses, stage buses and mini buses that run on petrol.
In the goods vehicles category, eligible types are panel vans, window vans, semi-panel vans, food catering trucks and vans, general cargo trucks, box/luton trucks, refrigerated trucks, mobile service vans/trucks and trucks used to ferry agriculture produce and animals.
Fleet cards will be used to channel the subsidised petrol to these eligible commercial vehicles. Registration for SKPS under the commercial Budi Madani MySubsidi 95 scheme began on September 15.
Meanwhile, as of last year, subsidised diesel is provided to eligible logistics vehicles under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0, which entitles operators of these vehicles to a subsidised rate of RM2.15 per litre.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
Wishing to see how much Government saves on Subsidy for selling at RM1.99/L and RM2.60/L compared to RM2.05/L flat rate.
RM 1.99/L does unite Malaysian!
Skejap ada limit, skejap xde limit. Mentri kiri pon xtau mentri kanan cakap apa. Anwar sendiri pon xingat ape dia cakap minggu lepas.
Why make so complicated when we should ask Rafizi & PMX, what about their janji above.
Dah menang lepas tu capati janji!
#TurunAnwar
given his intimate knowledge of singapore we can already infer that plainbs is a foreign agent from singapore or maybe even Zion, trying to instigate instability and chaos , all loyal and patriotic malaysians would be wise to disregard his lies.
Those criticised vilified this noble move are long-time hardcore fuel smugglers.