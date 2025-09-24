RON95 for eligible commercial petrol vehicles at RM2.05 – 9 public transport, 12 goods/logistics types

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / September 24 2025 2:00 pm

While all Malaysian citizens with valid driving licences are eligible for subsidised RON 95 petrol – priced at RM1.99 per litre – under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) programme that starts on September 30, commercial vehicles that are eligible for subsidised petrol will pay RM2.05 per litre for the fuel.

According to the finance ministry, the subsidised rate of RM2.05 per litre, which is of course lower than the unsubsidised price, will be applicable to nine petrol vehicle types in the public transport segment and 12 in the goods vehicles/logistics sector under the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS).

In the public transport segment, these will cover taxis, rental cars, school buses, hearses, ambulances, fire trucks, shuttle buses, stage buses and mini buses that run on petrol.

In the goods vehicles category, eligible types are panel vans, window vans, semi-panel vans, food catering trucks and vans, general cargo trucks, box/luton trucks, refrigerated trucks, mobile service vans/trucks and trucks used to ferry agriculture produce and animals.

Fleet cards will be used to channel the subsidised petrol to these eligible commercial vehicles. Registration for SKPS under the commercial Budi Madani MySubsidi 95 scheme began on September 15.

Meanwhile, as of last year, subsidised diesel is provided to eligible logistics vehicles under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0, which entitles operators of these vehicles to a subsidised rate of RM2.15 per litre.

