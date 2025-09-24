Six MRT Putrajaya Line stations reopen following power supply issues yesterday – free bus ends

Six MRT Putrajaya Line stations reopen following power supply issues yesterday – free bus ends

Rapid KL has announced that the six MRT Putrajaya Line stations closed yesterday due to power supply issues, have reopened at 6am today. They are fully operational now and the MRT PYL is running according to its normal schedule. The stations are:

  • Taman Equine
  • Putra Permai
  • 16 Sierra
  • Cyberjaya Utara
  • Cyberjaya City Centre
  • Putrajaya Sentral

As such, the free feeder bus service that was rolled out as a stop gap yesterday has ended. Rapid KL thanks commuters for their patience and cooperation during the downtime.

