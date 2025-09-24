Syndicate selling smuggled Singaporean cars busted

In Cars, Local News / by /

Syndicate selling smuggled Singaporean cars busted

A syndicate selling cars smuggled from Singapore at up to 40% below market value has been foiled by Kelantan customs (JKDM Kelantan), according to reports by Sinar Harian and Kosmo.

“In May alone, JKDM Kelantan successfully seized nine smuggled cars in Johor Bahru, estimated to be worth RM1.46 million. The cars seized included BMW 325, Porsche Panamera, Audi A5, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Suzuki Swift, which were sold for RM25,000 to RM800,000 depending on the specific model,” JKDM Kelantan director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said, adding that the cars were placed in several locations around Johor Bahru before being distributed nationwide.

“Initial investigations suggest that the syndicate has both Malaysian and Singaporean members, targeting those wanting luxury cars at low prices,” he said, adding that the sum of the seizure value and tax evaded was an estimated RM2.75 million.

The seized vehicles are classified as prohibited imports under the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2023 and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, the JKDM Kelantan director said, adding that if convicted, offenders can be fined between 10 times the value of the item or RM50,000 (whichever is higher) and 20 times the value of the item or RM500,000 or up to five years’ imprisonment for the first offence.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY
TOYOTA CAMRY

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Jonathan James Tan

While most dream of the future, Jonathan Tan dreams of the past, although he's never been there. Fantasises much too often about cruising down Treacher Road (Jalan Sultan Ismail) in a Triumph Stag that actually works, and hopes this stint here will snap him back to present reality.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 