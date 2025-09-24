Syndicate selling smuggled Singaporean cars busted

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / September 24 2025 12:50 pm

A syndicate selling cars smuggled from Singapore at up to 40% below market value has been foiled by Kelantan customs (JKDM Kelantan), according to reports by Sinar Harian and Kosmo.

“In May alone, JKDM Kelantan successfully seized nine smuggled cars in Johor Bahru, estimated to be worth RM1.46 million. The cars seized included BMW 325, Porsche Panamera, Audi A5, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Suzuki Swift, which were sold for RM25,000 to RM800,000 depending on the specific model,” JKDM Kelantan director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said, adding that the cars were placed in several locations around Johor Bahru before being distributed nationwide.

“Initial investigations suggest that the syndicate has both Malaysian and Singaporean members, targeting those wanting luxury cars at low prices,” he said, adding that the sum of the seizure value and tax evaded was an estimated RM2.75 million.

The seized vehicles are classified as prohibited imports under the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2023 and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, the JKDM Kelantan director said, adding that if convicted, offenders can be fined between 10 times the value of the item or RM50,000 (whichever is higher) and 20 times the value of the item or RM500,000 or up to five years’ imprisonment for the first offence.

