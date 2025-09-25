Budi95: Receipt issued will show how much the gov’t is subsidising RON95 and remaining monthly quota

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 25 2025 3:14 pm

The Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) programme is set to start next Tuesday (September 30, 2025) for all Malaysians, with police and army personnel and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients set to enjoy it a few days earlier.

Through the Budi95 programme, subsidised RON 95 petrol is priced at RM1.99 per litre, which is down from the current RM2.05 per litre and a lot less than the unsubsidised price. However, you are limited to a quota of 300 litres of subsidised RON 95 per month.

The remaining quota you have after each fill up is shown in the receipt issued to you, with an example of this seen in the FAQ for the Budi95 programme. In the receipt, you’ll find the amount paid for the total litres filled, along with how much the government is subsidising your purchase – kind of like your electricity bill.

In the sample receipt, filling up RM20 worth of RON95 (at RM1.99 per litre) will get you RM26.63 worth of fuel at market price (at RM2.65 per litre), with the government subsidising the RM6.63 (RM0.66 per litre) difference – the total amount of RON 95 filled is 10.05 litres.

The Budi95 details show the current month, the previous remaining quota and the most recent amount of quota used, plus details of the petrol station. The receipt is automatically printed at the pump terminal or provided to you over the counter if you perform an indoor payment.

For users of oil company apps such as Setel or Touch ‘n Go eWallet, the remaining quota should be shown within the app, which should make things more convenient instead of manually keeping track with a physical receipt.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.