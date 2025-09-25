JPJ offers RM150 flat rate for AWAS, Notice 114, Notice 115 saman – available at TBG from Sept 28-29, 2025

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 25 2025 11:13 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced it will be offering a special RM150 compound rate during its ‘Mini Karnival MOT’ event, which takes place from September 28-29, 2025 at Terminal Bersepadu Gombak.

According to the department, the special compound rate applies to summonses under the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS), Notice 114 (requiring the offender to attend an interview) as well as Notice 115 (offender appears in court).

The saman flat rate is pretty much identical to the one announced earlier this year. In January, transport minister Anthony Loke said vehicle owners will have until June 30 to settle their traffic summonses at a special flat rate of RM150.

This was later extended to December 31, as announced in July, with the scope expanded to include AWAS summonses – only Notice 114 and Notice 115 were involved before that. If you want to avoid being blacklisted and unable to renew your vehicle’s road tax, it’s best to settle any outstanding summonses you may have.

