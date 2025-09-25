MOT and JPJ to hand out free helmets – Sept 28-29

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 25 2025 10:43 am

In conjunction with the Ministry of Transport (MOT) Mini Carnival, 1,000 motorcycle helmets will be handed out in exchange on September 28 and 29. Taking place at the Terminal Bersepadu Gombak (TBG), this helmet exchange programme is part of the MOT and JPJ customer and career day.

Recipients must be Malaysian citizens and must produce their MyKad to be eligible for the helmet exchange. There is a limit of one helmet per person per exchange, and a maximum of 1,000 helmets are available for exchange.

The previous helmet that is old, damaged or not in compliance with SIRIM standards must be produced. Helmet exchange will only take place on September 28 and 29 at the TBG.