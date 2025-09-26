2025 Suzuki Access 125 scooter for Indonesia, RM7.7k

In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / by Mohan K Ramanujam / September 26 2025 2:35 pm

Launched in conjunction with the Indonesia Motorcycle Show (IMOS) 2025 is the 2025 Suzuki Access 125 scooter. Sold under the banner of Suzuki Indomobili Sales (SIS), the Access 125 is priced for 25.5 million rupiah (approximately RM7,700) for the Standard model variant.

The Access 125 is powered by a single-cylinder, 124 cc engine, air-cooled and with SOHC, producing 8.3 hp with a maximum torque of 10.2 Nm. Transmission to the rear wheel is with CVT gearbox and belt drive, and the fuel tank holds 5.3-litres.

Despite its retro styling, the Access 125 comes with modern riding conveniences such as a USB charging socket, Suzuki Easy Start system and a combination analogue-digital instrument panel. There is also an under seat storage compartment with a. capacity of 24.4-litres and dua storage pockets below the handlebars.

Rolling on a 12-inch wheel in front and 10-inch wheel inn the rear, the Access 125 gets telescopic forks for the front suspension and a single shock absorber in the back. Braking is done with a hydraulic front disc brake and rear mechanical drum brake, with Combined Braking System to modulate braking force.

Other equipment on the Access 125 is LED lighting for the front and rear lights, broad floorboard, starting with electric and kick starter. Weight for the Access 125 is 106 kg, with seat height set at 770 mm.