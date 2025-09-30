MACC clamps down on tyre smuggling with ‘Ops Grip’, seizes nearly 18,000 tyres in raids, RM70 million frozen

The Malaysian anti-corruption commission (MACC) has raided companies suspected of tyre smuggling and falsifying import and export documents, activities that are said to have cost the government about RM350 million in lost tax revenue since 2020.

The raids were carried out by a multi-agency task force under an integrated operation called Ops Grip, led by the MACC’s special operations division, supported by personnel from the inland revenue board (LHDN), Bank Negara Malaysia and the customs department.

The task force raided six warehouses and storage containers in the Klang Valley, Penang and Johor, and seized 17,672 tyres from various international brands for verification, the New Straits Times reports. Investigators also froze around RM70 million in private and corporate bank accounts linked to these businesses.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the operation focused on several companies suspected of smuggling and falsifying declarations. He said investigations were also underway to verify the authenticity of the seized tyres, and that the commission was working with tyre companies to determine if the seized tyres were brought in with the necessary certification.

He said that the investigation was initiated following a complaint from an Italian tyre manufacturer, which had flagged suspected irregularities involving counterfeit tyres and undeclared imports entering Malaysia. “Most of the tyres came in from a certain country. I am not going to mention which country, but I can confirm that one of the affected countries is Italy,” he said.

  • Kea Was on Sep 30, 2025 at 2:31 pm

    Italian tyre manufacturer, which had flagged suspected irregularities involving counterfeit tyres and undeclared imports entering Malaysia. “Most of the tyres came in from a certain country.

    So don’t buy Pirelli since there are many counterfeit in the market & AP AP AP? So power since 2020 all these cronies corruption counterfit all CCC.

  • Bieight on Sep 30, 2025 at 2:45 pm

    Italian tyres…

