Proton opens self-operated 120 kW DC EV fast charger in Tanjong Malim – RM0.40 per kWh until Oct 31

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan Lee / September 30 2025 3:13 pm

Proton’s new energy subsidiary Pro-Net has opened its first DC fast charging station at the national carmaker’s plant in Tanjong Malim. The 120 kW facility, which houses two chargers (each with two guns), allows four EVs to be charged simultaneously, regardless of make and model. Charging there costs a reasonable RM0.80 per kWh (said to be one of the lowest rates in the country), discounted a further 50% to RM0.40 per kWh from now until October 31.

More importantly, while other DC chargers at Proton eMas dealers are operated by third-party charge point operators (CPOs), the ones at Tanjong Malim are operated by the company itself, without the use of an app. Instead, users can scan a QR code at the chargers to access a web-based interface to pay for charging.

Proton eMas and smart users will, of course, be able to access the chargers through the eMas and Hello smart apps. The carmaker says the move demonstrates its ability to run its own charging network having received its own electric vehicle charging system (EVCS) licence from the energy commission (ST), enabling it to exert “greater control over affordability, accessibility and [the] user experience.”

“This charging hub is a significant step forward for us, not just as a facility but as part of our commitment to build a stronger EV ecosystem for Malaysia,” said Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang. “By keeping the service affordable and simple to use, we hope to make EV adoption more appealing for everyone. Tanjong Malim is where Pro-Net’s story began, so it is fitting for us to also start this new chapter here.”

The news comes hot on the heels of Proton opening its first EV plant in Tanjong Malim earlier this month, with CKD eMas 7s already rolling off the production line, “closely followed” by the forthcoming eMas 5. The company says the factory is set to “generate new jobs, nurture local talent and support the growth of a robust EV ecosystem that positions Tanjung Malim as the nation’s hub for electric mobility.”

AD: Drive the Proton model of your dreams. Submit your details and Proton PJ will get in touch with you.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.