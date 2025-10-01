2025 SYM Cruisym 400i scooter in Malaysia, RM27.8k

In Bikes, Local Bike News, SYM / by Mohan K Ramanujam / October 1 2025 4:08 pm

Entering the maxi scooter segment in Malaysia is the 2025 SYM Cruisym 400i, priced at RM27,888 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Coming in three colour choices – Space Grey, Dark Night Purple and Dreamy White – the Cruisym 400i is covered by a two-year unlimited mileage warranty against manufacturing defects.

The Cruisym 400i is powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine displacing 399 cc and producing 33.5 hp at 6,750 rpm with a maximum torque of 37 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Fed by EFI, the Cruisym 400i sends power to the rear wheel via CVT gearbox and belt drive.

Telescopic front forks hold up the Cruisym’s front end, with 120 moof suspension travel, while the rear suspension comes with 108 mm of travel, adjustable for preload. Bosch two-channel ABS comers as standard equipment, with the front wheel getting a 288 mm diameter hydraulic brake disc and the rear a 275 mm brake disc, complemented by traction control.

Tyre sizing 15-inches in front and 14-inches at the back, wearing 120/70 and 160/60 rubber, respectively. The Cruisym 400i has a dry weight of 222 kg, with fuel carried in a 14.5-litre tank, while seat height is set at 785 mm and ground clearance is 140 mm.

Riding conveniences include a TFT display, a smart key system with dedicated fuel and seat open buttons, and also multiple charging ports – Type-C (QC 3.0), Type-A and 12V power socket. LED lighting is used throughout and an underseat compartment holds a full-face and an open-face helmet.

Other equipment includes front and rear dash cams, a manually adjustable windshield and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Meanwhile, the double seat with backrest ensures comfort for both rider and pillion.