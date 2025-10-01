General Tire launches in Malaysia – Altimax GC5, Altimax GS6, Grabber HT6 and Grabber AT6, fr RM193

In Local News / by Jonathan Lee / October 1 2025 7:24 pm

Continental Tyre Malaysia has rather quietly launched its US brand General Tire in the country, positioned as a budget-friendly alternative to the German firm’s products and those of its Dunlop subsidiary. Existing in one form or another since 1915 (and a subsidiary of Continental since 1987), General opens proceedings in Malaysia with four touring and all-terrain options, including its well-known Grabber 4×4 tyres.

The most affordable of these is the Altimax GC5, aimed at the cheapest cars in the country with 14- and 15-inch sizes. This model comes with a dynamic centre groove and closed inner tread pattern to disrupt airflow and reduce road noise, as well as a harmonic lateral groove angle for a smoother ride across all road types. A high-rebound tread base also reduces rolling resistance and, thus, fuel consumption.

Offering a step up is the Altimax GS6, available in sizes ranging from 15 to 19 inches in diameter. This retains the GC5’s closed inner shoulder but adds noise breakers and an irregular shoulder groove arrangement to further cut noise. Meanwhile, the chamfered design and structured sipes provide reliable grip and shorter braking distances in the wet or dry, while an optimised tread pattern and wear-resistant compound extends tyre life, maintaining consistent performance throughout.

For the SUV crowd, General lists the Grabber HT6 highway tyre in 16- to 20-inch sizes. This comes with plenty of adjacent sipes to disperse water and improve wet-weather braking, along with evenly-spaced tread blocks and more closed shoulders to reduce noise. You also get anti-stone grooves and lateral cuts that prevent gravel from getting stuck and causing tread damage.

From left: General Altimax GC5, Altimax GS6, Grabber HT6 and Grabber AT6

And finally, there’s the Grabber AT6, currently General’s sole all-terrain offering in Malaysia. Available in 16- to 18-inch sizes, this rugged rubber is made from a cut- and chip-resistant compound and comes with reinforced blocks, an anti-stone design and an “ultra-tough” steel belt. To maximise traction over mud and loose surfaces, the AT6 also features an open shoulder, traction ridges and multi-angle sipes. An optimised centre tread and uniform tread blocks deliver lower vibration and road noise.

“The launch of General Tire in Malaysia marks a significant step in offering customers the right combination of durability, performance, and style with everyday value,” said Continental Malaysia managing director Andrea Somorova. “We are excited to bring this brand, supported by Continental’s German expertise, to drivers who are seeking performance and safety on every journey.”

General Tire, uh, tyres are now available through authorised Continental dealers nationwide and via its official stores on Shopee, Lazada and Touch ‘n Go eWallet. A quick perusal on Shopee shows current prices starting from RM193 for the Altimax GC5, RM218 for the Altimax GS6, RM372 for the Grabber HT6 and RM511 for the Grabber AT6.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.