JPJ seizes Toyota Fortuner using another vehicle’s rear number plate and racking up 42 AWAS fines

October 1 2025 6:43 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced that a popular motivational speaker has been detained after being caught using a different registration number on the rear of his Toyota Fortuner to evade AWAS camera detection.

According to the department’s senior director of enforcement, Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan, the 50-year-old man was caught using a genuine PRF registration number on the front of his SUV, but had a nearly identical – and also genuine – RF plate number on the rear, omitting one letter to confuse the AWAS system.

He said the individual’s actions had resulted in 42 AWAS summonses totalling RM12,600 being being issued to the owner of the nearly identical registration number since September 2023.

The case was detected after the owner of the rear number plate from Perlis was blacklisted for a traffic offence he didn’t commit, and proceeded to file a report on the matter, Bernama reports. Investigations found that the number was being used on another vehicle of the same type and model, but a different colour.

Following further investigation, the department, through its highway patrol unit, detained the man on the North-South expressway near the Behrang RSA at 9.30 pm last Saturday, along with the vehicle involved.

“The man involved admitted to modifying the rear plate number to avoid AWAS detection, and as such, all the AWAS summonses will be transferred to his vehicle,” Muhammad Kifli said. He said the case was being investigated under Section 108(3)(f) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for displaying a false registration number, with the seizure of the vehicle being made under Section 64(1) of the same act.

“If convicted, the owner can be fined not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM20,000 or imprisoned for between one and five years, or both,” he said.

