New Emerald Green livery for 2026 Ducati Scrambler

For the 2026 model year, the Ducati Scrambler Nightshift will come in a new Emerald Green livery. Created by Centro Stile Ducati, the Borgo Panigale motorcycle maker’s in-house design studio, the new colour scheme draws inspiration from the 1970s.

Being perhaps the essence of the Ducati Scrambler line, the Nightshift is a cafe racer in the classic retro style. This look is brought home by the flat, variable-section handlebar and bar-end mirrors, along with the use of matte and glossy finishes.

Details such as the stitched seat, side number plates, minimal front mudguard, and deleted rear mudguard further enhance the looks of the 2026 Scrambler Nightshift. Aside from the new colour scheme, improvements have also been mode to the Ducati Desmodue V-twin that powers the Scrambler range.

The eight-plate clutch gives smoother clutch operation, while the clutch itself is more compact. This allows for a smaller clutch housing, with the rider getting more space on the foot peg, while overall weight is 185 kg, giving a more manageable and easier to ride motorcycle.

The air-cooled Desmodue twin soldiers on, generating 73 hp and 68 Nm of torque, fed by EFI. There is also ride-by-wire throttle, giving two ride mode and traction control, while a range of performance and lifestyle accessories is available from the official Scrambler catalogue.