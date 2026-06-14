Drive & Dink with Sam Basford x Carro: pickleball, test drives and exclusive rewards on June 20 2026

In Advertorial, Omoda Jaecoo / by Paul Tan / June 14 2026 10:55 am

Carro, an authorised Omoda Jaecoo dealer, is bringing together cars, sport and rewards with Drive & Dink with Sam Basford x Carro, happening on June 20 at Pickle Social Club.

The event is aimed at those keen to check out the latest Omoda Jaecoo models in a more relaxed setting, with a day of pickleball activities, test drives, prizes and exclusive participant rewards lined up. Whether you are already into pickleball or simply curious about the fast-growing sport, this is an opportunity to enjoy a social day out while getting up close with Carro’s Omoda Jaecoo offerings.

Event: Drive & Dink with Sam Basford x Carro

Date: June 20

Venue: Pickle Social Club

Highlights: Omoda Jaecoo test drives, pickleball activities, vouchers, prizes and participant gifts

As part of the event, visitors who take a test drive will stand a chance to win a RM30 court booking voucher. Participants can also take part in the ‘Dink the Hood’ Challenge, where they will have the chance to win up to RM100 in court booking vouchers.

On top of that, Carro will also be giving out exclusive gifts for all participants, making it worth dropping by even if you are just there to enjoy the atmosphere, try your hand at pickleball or learn more about the cars on display.

With the growing popularity of lifestyle-led automotive events, Drive & Dink offers a more engaging way for customers to experience Omoda Jaecoo vehicles beyond the usual showroom visit. Instead of a conventional test drive day, Carro is pairing the experience with a fun, social pickleball session — a fitting match for those looking for something different over the weekend.

Interested participants can register or find out more by clicking here. Spaces and rewards may be limited, so early registration is encouraged.