Care for your Omoda Jaecoo, value for you – free pro car wash and 50% off selected services at OJ Carro

In Advertorial, Omoda Jaecoo / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 24 2026 9:03 pm

Owning an Omoda or Jaecoo isn’t just about the drive – it’s about the peace of mind that comes with keeping your SUV in top shape, kilometre after kilometre.

To reward owners and make routine upkeep more rewarding, Omoda Jaecoo Carro, an authorised Omoda Jaecoo dealer, is running a limited-time aftersales promotion that delivers exactly what it promises: more care for your car, and more value for you.

From June 21 to July 4, 2026, book a service appointment at Omoda Jaecoo Carro and enjoy a complimentary professional car wash, on top of 50% off selected services.

The promo runs for a limited time only and slots are offered on a first come, first served basis, so owners are encouraged to lock in their appointments early before the calendar fills up.

How to book

To book, call or WhatsApp +6016-726 0833.

Why service with an authorised Omoda Jaecoo dealer

There’s real value in having your car looked after by a team that knows it inside out. As an authorised Omoda Jaecoo dealer, Carro’s service centre uses the right parts, the right procedures and technicians familiar with the brand’s models – from the Jaecoo J5, J7 and J7 PHEV to the J8, Omoda C9 and C9 PHEV.

Proper servicing also helps protect your warranty and keeps resale value strong, which matters in a market where Omoda Jaecoo has quickly become one of the fastest-growing names around.

The brand crossed 30,000 units sold in Malaysia in under three years since the Jaecoo J7 first launched in July 2024, consistently ranking among the top non-national brands. With an ownership base that large and growing, dependable, value-for-money aftersales support has never been more important.

Book your slot before July 4

Don’t miss out – the free professional car wash and 50% off selected services are available only from June 21 to July 4, 2026, while slots last.

To book, call or WhatsApp +6016-726 0833.

Omoda Jaecoo Selayang by Carro (Google Maps)

17498, Jalan Besar

Kawasan Industri Selayang Indah

Selayang

68100 Batu Caves

Selangor