3 January 2020

This is the Porsche 911 Belgian Legend Edition, and it is the first special edition of the latest 992-generation 911 that celebrates one of the company’s most prolific racing drivers. The Belgian legend in question is none other than Jacky Ickx, who recently turned 75 years old at the start of 2020 (January 1).

A true motorsport icon, Ickx has competed in a variety of racing disciplines from Formula 1 to rallying, with a number of victories under his belt. However, it’s his success in endurance racing, particularly at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, that cemented his status as a legend. Of the six wins he notched up in France, four of them were in a Porsche.

As a special birthday gift to mark the maestro’s 75th anniversary, Porsche began planning the Belgian Legend Edition in 2018, turning to the talents of its Exclusive Manufaktur division, with input from Style Porsche and the Belgian Porsche importer D’Ieteren.

Based on a Carrera 4S, the special edition featured a variety of unique touches that paid fitting homage to the racing driver, starting with a bespoke “X Blue” exterior finish, which is based on the design of Ickx’s trademark blue and white helmet.

The colour is also applied on the Carrera Classic wheels (20-inch front and 21-inch rear), with laser engraved white accents laser that reference the white line around the helmet’s visor. Others touches include a badge bearing the Belgian flag and Ickx’s signature on the driver-side B-pillar.

Inside, the cabin is trimmed in black leather with Pebble Grey stitching on the dashboard, door panels and rear trim, all of which are applied by hand. The “X” shape of the stitching is a deliberate choice as a subtle reference to the man of the moment.

The sports seats also sport Pebble Grey piping and “911” lettering on the headrest – something that isn’t available on a normal Carrera 4S – and have seat backs finished in leather. Porsche even went the extra mile to feature Ickx’s signature on the centre armrest and colour-matched key fob, as well as install “Belgian Legend Edition” carbon door sill guards.

Unfortunately, only 75 units of the Belgian Legend Edition will be produced – one for each year since Ickx’s birth – and all of them will only be sold in Belgium.