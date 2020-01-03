In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 January 2020 8:50 pm / 0 comments

After the launch of motorcycle ride share service Dego Ride on Jan 1, Grab Bike has now entered the Malaysian market with GrabBike with the service available in the KLCC, Bukit Bintang, Pudu and Chow Kit areas. From the Grab app, GrabBike services start with a base charge of RM3.70 for rides under 3 km, with an addition 30 sen service charge.

Every subsequent kilometre after the initial 3 km will be charged at 66 sen per kilometre up to a maximum of 5 kilometres. Every additional kilometre travelled after that will be charged at RM1 per kilometre with GrabBike reserving the right to charge Surge pricing during periods of high demand.

A cancellation fee of RM2 will be charged should the user change his or her mind about the ride or if the rider waited more than two minutes for pick up. GrabBike also provides the option to pair female passengers with female riders.

Earlier this week, Dego Ride commenced motorcycle ride sharing covering Putrajaya to Shah Alam with some 700 registered service riders. Dego Ride is priced at RM3 for the first three kilometre ride and RM1 every kilometre after that.