2 January 2020

After reversal of a government ban and announcement of a pilot programme, motorcycle ride share service Dego Ride has commenced operations in the Klang Valley. With 700 approved riders, Dego Ride currently covers Putrajaya to Shah Alam with 4,000 rider applications undergoing vetting, reports The Star.

The ride share service, alongside rival Gojek, were banned from Malaysian roads with authorities citing the high risk of accidents and death amongst motorcyclists. However, it was announced in November 2019 that both services would be allowed to operate under a six month long trial project beginning January 2020.

Dego Ride is priced at RM3 for the first three kilometre ride and RM1 every kilometre after that, with users hailing a rider using the Dego Ride app. During the launch of the Dego Ride service and app, Nabil Feisal Bamadhaj, founder and chief executive officer of Dego Ride, said the service is also looking to increase its roster of female riders.

Under its terms of usage, Dego Ride rider and passenger are matched according to gender. “We call on more women rider to join us, as there has been high demand from female passengers for their last mile connections,” said Nabil.