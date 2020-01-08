In Cars, Local News, Malaysian Makes, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 8 January 2020 9:05 am / 8 comments

The launch of the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift is taking place this morning, January 8 at 10am, and you can watch it all unfold here, live! We’ve seen the teasers as well as its specifications and prices, and the order books for the new model have been opened last Friday.

To recap, the updated Bezza starts from RM34,580 for the base 1.0G Manual and RM36,580 for the 1.0L G Auto. The 1.3 litre versions are automatic only, with the 1.3L X priced at RM43,980 and the top AV variant is listed at RM49,980; all prices are on-the-road without insurance.

Comparatively, the pre-facelift range consists of the 1.0L GXtra MT at RM34,490, the 1.0L GXtra AT at RM36,290, the 1.3L Premium X MT at RM40,090, the 1.3L Premium X AT at RM41,890 and the AV at RM47,790. The new line-up has one variant less, and the 1.3 litre MT has been dropped.

Join us for our exclusive livestream of the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift launch, which will be hosted by Hafriz Shah and paultan.org/BM‘s Hazril Hafiz.