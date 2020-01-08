The launch of the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift is taking place this morning, January 8 at 10am, and you can watch it all unfold here, live! We’ve seen the teasers as well as its specifications and prices, and the order books for the new model have been opened last Friday.
To recap, the updated Bezza starts from RM34,580 for the base 1.0G Manual and RM36,580 for the 1.0L G Auto. The 1.3 litre versions are automatic only, with the 1.3L X priced at RM43,980 and the top AV variant is listed at RM49,980; all prices are on-the-road without insurance.
Comparatively, the pre-facelift range consists of the 1.0L GXtra MT at RM34,490, the 1.0L GXtra AT at RM36,290, the 1.3L Premium X MT at RM40,090, the 1.3L Premium X AT at RM41,890 and the AV at RM47,790. The new line-up has one variant less, and the 1.3 litre MT has been dropped.
Join us for our exclusive livestream of the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift launch, which will be hosted by Hafriz Shah and paultan.org/BM‘s Hazril Hafiz.
Comments
Failed car is failed car. Just like Aruz, yet another failure.
You can say Aruz is a failure but Aruz has Change the Game of B-Segment SUV. By the time Perodua launch the Game-Changing Bezza FL, it will completely wipe out Saga FL sales
Nope.. This is the real game changer!
Remember proton. Over 200k of p2 sold versus p1’s 100k, not a single word of ride & handling in perodua marketing tools.
The numbers also basically make Toyota group as the biggest automotive carmaker in Malaysia, other than Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines
I hope Perodua fanboys don’t come here and syiok sendiri proud of their game over Bezza. It is shameful that Perodua fanboys are so proud of a rebadged car only meant for India market (Etios) and yet sales figures showed Malaysians are still going for Saga and Persona. You syiok sendiri here no use, all your comment don’t translate to sales figures and the numbers showing Bezza is yet another big failure.
Why the double zz in Bezza seem familiar? Brazzer? P2 people..
Entire Europe bans this car from entering. It is inherently unsafe and polluting the environment. A big double whammy for Perodua.
Awww… now P1 fanboys need a stronger medicine for their bottoms… they are so in pain that they halucinating & mumbling nonsense here…