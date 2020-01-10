Finance minister Lim Guan Eng has announced that the government will continue freezing the increase on toll fares across the country this year, but told reporters that the move would cost RM1 billion in compensation to concessionaires, The Star reports.
“Although the government is freezing toll increase this year, the rakyat must remember that when this happens the government has to pay compensation. It is no small amount, certainly much more because the [toll] rate is higher,” he said at a press conference after attending a Meet-the-Customers Day event at the Federal Territories Customs Complex in Kelana Jaya recently.
Last year, the government also froze toll rate increase involving 21 highway concessionaires across the country. This benefited all classes of vehicles, with Lim adding that motorists could still enjoy the old rates throughout 2020.
Meanwhile, the cabinet decision on the proposed takeover of PLUS, including four highways operated by Gamuda, has yet to be announced. Lim said the decision would be made within the past week, and that the decision had to be made quickly to avoid paying further compensation to the concessionaires over frozen toll hikes. If the government agrees to the takeover of PLUS, motorists get to enjoy up to 18% discount in toll rates on the North-South Expressway (NSE).
you were supposed to ABOLISH the tolls. DAMN!!!
Wei apa ni? Janji 2018 ialah utk abolish toll bukan kekalkan harga toll pada tahap cekik darah. Lu tau x jadik mentri ke Nobita?
Xtau buat keje lagi baik lu letak jawatan dan blah mcm Mazlan. Xtau tunai janji lagi baik pegi.
SO WHAT…?! BN Govt under DSNajib had no hike in toll prices for the last 9 years before GE14. During that same period BN Govt had abolished a few toll consesions.
PH’s GE14 pledge was to abolish ALL tolls… which PH Govt has FAILED to do so even now. LGE… liar, liar pants on fire.
Sekali lagi PH dah main bontot rakyat jelata. Sapot bang nuar!
Good on you LGE and other ministers… keep on saving national Rm100k Proton Perdana cars. while we enjoy the sunset, spent over RM130K at House of Bijan …. hahahah maluApaa bruhh
Pakatan U-Turns again. Bravo
RM 1billion? Meh! didn’t you claimed to save RM 13billion with the abolishment of GST? RM 13billion means 13 years of toll freezes, so you can easily give us that. No need to come tell us how much it will cost and no more excuses please.
I hope our regular troll here does not come here with his 50 dupes to condemn this decision. We are fed up of your negative ways john. Time to stop this.