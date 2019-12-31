Finance minister Lim Guan Eng says that the cabinet decision on the proposed takeover of PLUS as well as four highways operated by Gamuda will likely be made by next week. He said that the government must decide on the matter quickly to avoid paying further compensation to the concessionaires over frozen toll hikes.
As reported by the New Straits Times and The Sun, Lim said the decision would have to benefit all parties, including the rakyat. “Any decision on the highways must ensure a ‘triple-win’ – for the government, the company’s owners and the public,” he said.
He added that the ministry, works ministry and economics affairs ministry, along with Khazanah and EPF, had put forward a proposal to the cabinet to ensure Khazanah and EPF get value from any takeover. “We feel we have to support our national trust and sovereign funds also because it involves contributions of millions of Malaysian workers,” he said.
Highways operated by PLUS, which is owned by Khazanah (51%) and the EPF (49%), are the North-South Expressway (NSE), Second Link Expressway, Penang Bridge, North-South Expressway Central Link, Butterworth-Kulim Expressway and Seremban-Port Dickson Highway.
Lim added that motorists stand to enjoy up to 18% discount in toll rates on the NSE if the government agrees to the takeover of PLUS, reiterating that which was announced in Budget 2020. The government had then said that companies wishing to acquire PLUS must fulfil two conditions before they can proceed, the first being to fulfil the minimum 18% average toll reduction, and the second, to make sure that it is fiscally positive.
There has been no shortage of bidders for PLUS, despite Khazanah having previously stated that it had no intention of selling the business. The government has received four offers for the takeover of PLUS from Widad Group, Maju Holdings, RRJ Capital and Tan Sri Halim Saad’s vehicle Karongsa Private Capital, which is reportedly leading the race to acquire PLUS.
Comments
What logic is this? One hand sell PLUS, on the other hand buy 4 tolled highways, at your convenience?
PLUS is the golden goose. No surprise so many interested. Its easy money for cronies. Khazanah and EPF are being stripped of their valuable assets. Expect lower dividend for gov coffer and the people. Dejavu cronism ala 80s and 90s.
Chill bruh … Let’s See who the buyer first
Syukur tol turun lagi. Kerajaan Prihatin ❤ yahoooo
As above
Contradict.
PLUS owned by Khazanah and EPF inturn owned by GOVERNMENT. selling them TO PRIVATE? this is a cash cow.
BUY BACK 4 highway from private which losing money?
where is the logic? i cannot see, anyone can explain to me ?
i think gov concern is to reduce maintenance cost on PLUS and make more profit..buy 4 highways which most people use every day rather than plus which profitable on festive seasons only..let khazanah & epf take the share from 4 hgways and private manage the PLUS..don’t know which is better, just my opinion..just expect toll hike if this happens..you know private owned right..keep demand for hike every time.
We are going back to era of Mahathir cronyism but this time 22 years of corruption squeezed into 22 months. What can we do, we voted for them. We can only hope to change it back bit by bit with each by-election and another such is coming up.
I dont think abolishing tolls at highways is going to solve any problems, in my opinion, i don’t mind the current toll rates BUT please smoothen the process of payments, reloading, hassle-free & flexible payment options, now that would make me happy already. Yes i’m looking at you Touch & Go.