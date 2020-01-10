The ministry of transport preferred that the term “crash” be used for the description of road accidents in order to further raise awareness for road safety, said deputy transport minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar. The matter was raised at the annual general meeting of the Road Safety Council of Malaysia at the end of last year to convey the real impact of road accidents, Bernama reported.
“Crashes can happen because of unintended factors like road conditions, vehicles failing to perform well although serviced; whereas accidents are due to human error or negligence of road users themselves in that they place their own interests above that of others,” said Kamarudin.
“So, the use of the term “crash” can change the mindset of the public to be always alert and more careful on the roads. It can help motorcyclists and drivers understand better the big responsibility on their shoulders when they are on the roads,” he said after the launch of the 2020 Kawasaki Road Safety Campaign.
Citing police statistics, Kamarudin said there were 837,695 reported accidents in 2018, a rise of 4.4% compared to 2017’s figure of 802,523. The highest number of fatalities recorded involved motorcyclists at 4,128 cases, followed by car drivers at 1,167 cases and pedestrians at 407 cases, according to Bernama.
The 2020 Kawasaki Road Safety Campaign focuses on proper riding etiquette and not using the mobile phone while riding, and riders could have old helmets exchanged for new units, free of charge. The campaign also offers a 16-point safety check for riders of all motorcycle brands, also free of charge.
Comments
It should be ‘crash’ for negligence and driver behavior.
‘Accident’ happen coz any other factor beyond our control which includes vehicle failure and road condition.
Above all, changing the term wont change anything. ‘Scaring’ road users will change a lot. Our road users clearly not afraid of accident or crash thus they will go mad on the road which will result in crash. What they afraid of is being caught/summoned. Does not need a transport minister to realize this or they dont coz they are immue to enforcement?
Po-tay-to, Po-tah-to. To-may-to, To-mah-to.
Instead of putting his focus on reducing road accidents -oops, I mean crashes-, Loke prefers to spends his and his ministry’s time and efforts to redefine the term of an accident. WTH! Is he now the Language & Dictionary Minister too?!
Just stop this stupid acts and get on with your job. YOUR REAL JOB!!! Just fooking REDUCE THE RATES OF ROAD ACCIDENTS -oops, I mean crashes.
Wahahaha! Oh I am laughing in sadness to see how PH running the government has turned out to be this ridiculous. Oh my words. In the industry we call accidents ‘Accidents’. Even for machinery faults we still call it Accidents. We don’t call accidents crashes or boo-boos or oopsies, they are accidents and we called it as so. Pointless to call it other names if the statistics is bad and it is getting worse making renaming doubly pointless exercise.
Excellent move by our transport Ministry. Loke is intelligent, that is why so many good ideas coming out of him.