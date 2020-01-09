In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 January 2020 4:00 pm / 0 comments

Now in its fifth edition and fourth time at this location, the Kawasaki Road Safety Campaign 2020 was held at the Sungai Besi toll plaza for riders of all motorcycles brands to avail themselves of a free 16-point motorcycle safety check. Conducted by Kawasaki’s certified technicians, riders can bring in any motorcycle brand for the safety check and obtain technical advice where necessary to improve the efficiency and safety of their two-wheelers.

As in previous years, riders could take advantage of a helmet exchange campaign where old helmets are exchanged for new units. Also available were high visibility jackets which were handed out free of charge by Kawasaki’s event partners.

Speaking to the guests and media, Ahmad Faez Yahya, executive director of Kawasaki Malaysia, said much has to be done to reduce the accident rate amongst Malaysian riders. Touching on the issue of riders using mobile phones while riding, Faez elaborated on the 2020 Kawasaki safety campaign which focuses on proper riding etiquette and not using the mobile phone.

Launching the event was Datuk Kamarudin Jaafar, Deputy Minister of Transport. During his speech, Kamarudin said there was a slight increase in the number of road accidents in Malaysia for 2018. Citing police statistics, Kamarudin said there were 837,695 reported accidents in 2018, a rise of 4.4% compared to 2017’s figure of 802,523.

However, Kamarudin expressed concern about the number of road fatalities, which has never dropped below the 6,000 mark in the last 10 years. “From our findings, it has been determined that 80% of fatal road accidents are entirely due to the attitude of the driver or rider, with the remainder caused by vehicle mechanical failure or road conditions,” he said.