Locally assembled vehicles may cost more following the possible restructuring of automobile duty rates by the government, The Star reported. “With the excise duty gazette released on Dec 31, completely-knocked-down (CKD) vehicles will most likely be liable to pay more taxes. We are still analysing the impact,” a source familiar with the matter was quoted by the news daily as saying.
News of the duty restructuring first emerged earlier this month, where finance minister Lim Guan Eng said that finance ministry and the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) are involved in discussions. The matter is being studied by a joint committee comprised of officials from both ministries and chaired by the two ministers in charge, The Malaysian Insight reported last week.
The mechanics of the restructuring of duties and taxes were not revealed, and MITI said last year that it was considering a reduction in excise duty for vehicles as a possible way for bringing car prices down. While any reduction in excise duty would mean less direct revenue, it would be offset by total collection due to increase vehicle sales, deputy minister of international trade and industry Ong Kian Ming said at the time.
It remains unclear for the time being how the review will affect overall duties for cars at this point, though higher car prices will be politically unpopular, RHB Research said in a report, pointing out that a potential rise in car prices could lead to lower vehicle sales given the current soft consumer sentiment.
“In the Pakatan Harapan election manifesto, it promised to reduce the excise duty on imported cars below 1,600cc engines for first-car buyers with household income below RM8,000 a month. However, lower car prices will not mean higher car sales immediately and could bring about other unintended consequences,” the research arm said.
With a large proportion of vehicle sales in Malaysia comprised of locally assembled vehicles, the potential tax hike could make fully imported (completely built-up, or CBU) cars more attractive, however approved permits for these models cannot exceed 10% of CKD total industry volume (TIV), an industry observer said.
The current vehicle duty structure dictates that in addition to the 10% sales and service tax, all vehicles sold are laden with excise and import duty. Excise duty is between 60% and 105%, calculated based on the car and its engine capacity, while import duty can reach up to 30%, depending on the vehicle’s country of manufacture. That said, vehicles built in Japan and ASEAN countries are not imposed with import duty.
The industry observer opined that the tax structure has come under review because local CKD manufacturers ‘have been known’ to under-declare the foreign content levels of the vehicles produced and ‘escape with huge profits’ as a result. Another industry observer noted that raising car prices will benefit local makes due to their lower price points, though it will also deter foreign direct investments into the industry, the source added.
While lowering car prices could lead to longer-term positive outcomes, this could also eventually lead to a negative impact on the industry, the research firm added.
The objective to lower car prices is achievable in the medium term. The overnight implementation of lower new car prices could result in a significant upheaval for car residual values, until the market is able to fully digest the changes,” the firm said, adding that a change in the duty structure from revisions in the 2006 National Automotive Policy (NAP) resulted in a collapse in new car sales and it took more than 12 months for the market to recover to pre-NAP TIV sales levels.
RHB Research expects consumers to postpone vehicle purchases as the possible price changes take effect, and new car sales will suffer in the short run as a result. “The resulting correction in used car residuals, due to lower new car prices, would also affect new car sales due to the erosion of the equity value embedded in used car residuals, which car buyers typically usually use as a down payment when buying new cars.”
“The banking sector could see an uptick in impairments, if there is a significant correction in used car residuals as collateral value falls short of the outstanding loan value,” the research firm said, also adding that ultimately the potential restructuring of duty rates on automobiles is a significant regulatory risk.
Malaysian vehicle sales for November year-to-date saw 549,445 cars sold, which was marginally down from the 550,526 vehicles sold in the same period for 2018. The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) will be announcing TIV figures for 2019 later this month. As of July, the association maintained its full-year forecast of 600,000 sales, in light economic uncertainties.
Already we have the highest car prices in the world due to 60 years of inefficiency, now, we have to pay more? This is madness.
This is why I say, PH or BN, both sama sama. Both also have majority who are lazy and want everything easy by passing the buck to the rakyat.
Car prices are going higher because our local car companies hire to many people
For example. Proton has 12,000 workers. But they only produce 60,000 cars per annum
Mitsubishi in Thailand has 6000 workers. They make 350,000 cars per annum
In summary, 12,000 workers make 60,000 cars in Malaysia whilst 6000 workers make 350,000 cars in Thailand
This is why cost is going higher and higher. Here, local car companies are told to take overbloated staff even though they are not qualified.
This is locally assembled vehicles meaning the Hondas, and Toyotas and Peroduas. Nothing to do with Proton as Proton is locally made.
if the proton in locally made then why perodua treated as locally assembled? bcoz perodua take parts from daihatsu? so do proton take accord dashboard, engine & gearbox for perdana and hyundai gearbox for saga..both best selling model from p1 and p2 got parts sharing..so just treat both the same right?
Government needs the money to feed the 1.6 million Government servants in Putrajaya. Reduce them, then, you will see, cost of Government also reduces. So, they won’t tax CKD so much
Malaysia population is 35 million people. Got 1.6 million Government Servants
Australia population is 35 million people also. Got only 250,000 Government Servants also
Malaysia got 1.6 million gov servants. No raging bush fires.
Aussie got 250k gov servants. Out of control raging bush fires.
Let’s do it the easiest way using the most logical common sense thinking.
First. Cars depreciate. This we accept. But the tax and duties should be a one time payment which should not be a part of the car value that depreciate with time and usage.
1. Reduce excise duty for all cars to only 40% max. Or maybe lower.
It starts with 2021 with 10%.
And 5% for the following years respectively.
2. Fully.imported car should be taxed as the current procedures since vehicle assemblies bring along job opportunities, part supplies and construction contracts.
This except for AFTA agreement.
3. Then there is is this luxury tax, which is a straight forward meaning. All BMWs and Mercs are luxury cars. this is where govt will recover the lost excise duties. Up to the G to decide what cars falls under this category and the amount taxable.
4. The last is a special tax which should only apply to highly congested cities like klang valley, JB and Penang. Maybe a 1 time 20k on top of the car total.price.
With this, car owners will get a special plate which allows them.to be driven in the urban at privileged times. This is when govt can start controlling the number of cars in the city roads to curb excessive congestion.
Loose all cars above 35 years (send to remote towns or estates), make all cars more than 25 years to go for yearly MoT inspection (to ensure no breakdowns causing jams) and pay higher taxes.
The end target is our cities will have less cars, public transport gets more efficient including busses taxis and ehailing cars, the air is better to breath and lower pollution in terms of smog in the air.
Exemption from.this tax are hybrids and EVs that produce less than 100g/km of CO2. And also the congestion charges.
All other cars will have to pay.
Betuii … Less cars, more public transports.
Good luck to PH government. Vehicle prices in Malaysia is a very sensitive political subject. The moment the rakyat hear of a price hike, confirm next election the ruling government will fall. TIV volume of CKD units is a lot more than CBU so why are the clowns in the goverment reducing tax for CBU units?
