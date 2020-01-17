In BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 17 January 2020 10:14 am / 0 comments

The G20 BMW 3 Series lineup is being expanded in 2020 with the introduction of the 318i. Offering a lower entry point to the petrol-powered range, it has been shorn of the F30 model‘s B38 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine in favour of a detuned version of the B48 2.0 litre four-pot.

In this application, the mill churns out 156 PS and 250 Nm of torque, which is 28 PS and 50 Nm lower than the 320i but 20 PS and 30 Nm up on the F30 318i. It continues to be paired to a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard and gets from zero to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds for the sedan and 8.7 seconds for the G21 Touring wagon, while the top speeds are 223 km/h and 220 km/h respectively.

On the flip side, the 318i is claimed to deliver a fuel consumption figure of between 5.3 and 5.7 litres per 100 km for the sedan and 5.7 to 6.2 litres per 100 km for the Touring. The 318i isn’t the only new BMW variant introduced for the 2020 model year, as Munich is also adding a front-wheel drive 120d to the F40 1 Series range, joining the all-wheel drive 120d xDrive.

The company is also adding its 48-volt mild hybrid system to the 320d, X3 xDrive20d and X4 xDrive20d. Introduced last year on the 520d, it recuperates kinetic energy under deceleration, using it to provide up to 11 PS of accelerative boost. It also allows for smoother operation of the start/stop system, enabling the engine to be turned off when coming to a stop from 15 km/h, as well as when coasting at speeds of up to 160 km/h.