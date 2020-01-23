Last year, rendering wiz Theophilus Chin imagined what the Proton X50 SUV could look like, and he’s now back with another fresh set of renders of the upcoming B-segment SUV. If you haven’t heard, the X50 will arrive as a CKD locally-assembled model at launch, which is set to take place in 2020 after the X70 CKD.
One of the differences seen in these new renders are the sportier bumpers and side skirts that are found on the Sport variant of the Geely Binyue, the model on which the X50 will be based on. Referring to earlier spyshots of a camouflaged X50 test unit in Malaysia, this appears to be the look we will be getting, complete with the quad exhaust tips.
The “Infinite Weave” front grille, which was also seen on the mule, is still in place, but now features the latest Proton logo on it (also applied on the wheel hub caps). Other less noticeable changes that Theo has done include flipping the car from left-hand drive to right-hand drive, repositioning the fuel filler cap and changing the direction of the car’s wipers. Look even closer and you’ll see the spacing of the Proton script on the tailgate has been increased.
Unfortunately, the camouflage applied on the spotted test unit makes it impossible to determine what colour schemes will be offered. In China, the Binyue is offered in a single body colour or a two-tone theme, the latter being with a black-painted roof.
Fortunately, Theo has provided examples of both to give some idea of what the X50 might look like in either configurations. Without the black roof option, only the B- and C-pillars are finished in black, which creates a “floating roof” look when viewed from the rear three quarter. The effect is more prominent with the black roof, as even the A-pillars are finished in the same colour to match.
Of course, looks are a subjective matter, and with that in mind, which of the two looks of the X50 do you like more? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
GALLERY: 2020 Proton X50 spyshots
I prefer without the black roof.. Love to see the X50 in Mitsu Outlander black colour (kind of flakey black)
please no black roof…
or give the buyer the option body colour roof…
black roofing is so yesteryear
unless they want to mimic volvo xc40
