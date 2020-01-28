In Bajaj, Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 January 2020 10:58 am / 2 comments

A non-equity partnership has been signed between Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto to produce middleweight motorcycles, entering the market in 2022. Manufacturing will take place in Bajaj’s plant in Chakan, India and will cover motorcycles from 200 cc up to 750 cc with pricing starting from 200,000 Indian rupees (RM11,300).

While no details have been made public on quantity, the Bajaj plant in Chakan, which paultan.org visited in 2017, has a daily production capacity of 100,000 units a day. Distribution and sales in India will leverage on Bajaj’s dealer network throughout the sub-continent.

However, motorcycles produced under the manufacturing partnership will also be sold worldwide via Triumph’s international dealer network. Under the agreement, the sub-750 cc two-wheelers will be developed jointly by Triumph and Bajaj with Triumph overseeing the design, ride and handling, reports website ndtv.com.

Addressing the issue facing the global motorcycle market about attracting a younger rider demographic, Triumph chief executive officer said, “This is an important partnership for Triumph, and I am delighted that it has now formally commenced. As well as taking our brand into crucial new territories, the products that will come out of the partnership will also help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience and is another step in our ambitions to expand globally, particularly in the fast-growing markets of South East Asia, but also driving growth in more mature territories like Europe.”

“The Triumph brand is an iconic one the world over. So, we are confident that there will be a huge appetite in India and other emerging markets for these new products. We look forward to working alongside such a famous motorcycle company and to leveraging each other’s strengths and expertise to make the relationship a success for everyone,” said Bajaj managing director Rajiv Bajaj.