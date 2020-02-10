In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 February 2020 10:07 am / 0 comments

First announced nearly a decade ago, the SSC Tuatara has finally made its debut in production form at this year’s Philadelphia Auto Show. A product of Shelby SuperCars, the Tuatara is the successor to the Ultimate Aero, and will be produced in limited numbers, with only 100 units planned.

Given that its predecessor held the Guinness World Record for being the world’s fastest production car from 2007 to 2010, the Tuatara has a lot to live up to. The spec sheet is certainly promising, as the Tuatara features a 5.9 litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 1,750 hp when running on E85 ethanol fuel and 1,350 hp on 91 octane petrol.

The engine, which weighs in at around 219 kg, has a peak torque of 1,735 Nm and is mated to a CIMA-sourced seven-speed automatic manual transmission (AMT), which is capable of sub-100 millisecond shifting. For now, the company has yet to reveal any performance figures but has previously said it is targeting a top speed of 482.8 km/h (300 mph).

Along with the massive power under the bonnet, the Tuatara has dry weight of just 1,247 kg thanks to a carbon-fibre body and monocoque. The lightweight body was specifically designed with aerodynamics in mind, and the car boasts an active rear wing, 18 square feet of frontal area and a drag coefficient of 0.279.

Variable suspension is also part of kit list, with the Tuatara being able to adjust its ride height depending on the chosen drive mode. In Sport mode, the car sets the ride height at 102 mm (four inches) front and 114 mm (4.5 inches) rear, while Track mode bring it down further to 70 mm (2.74 inches) front and 82 mm (3.25 inches) rear. A front axle life mode lifts the car by an additional 40 mm to make it easier to clear bumps or other raised surfaces.

Swing upon the butterfly doors, and you’ll be greeted by a cabin that is certainly looks more upmarket than the Ultimate Aero. Aside from a racing-style steering wheel, there’s a digital instrument cluster display, a central touchscreen infotainment system, air-conditioning, rear and blind spot cameras, a premium sound system and sequential shift lights. SSC adds that someone as tall as 195 cm can fit comfortably inside even while wearing a racing helmet.

Official pricing wasn’t released with the debut, but in 2013, the company said it planned to charge USD1.3 million for its new flagship hypercar. With the aforementioned specs, the Tuatara will most likely gun for the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, which became the first car to break through the mythical 482.803 km/h (300 mph) barrier.