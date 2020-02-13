In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Matthew H Tong / 13 February 2020 12:36 pm / 2 comments

Good news, folks! Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced that its 2020 Chinese New Year promotion, which was supposed to end on January, will be extended till the end of February 2020. The same deals apply, meaning Triton buyers can look forward to enjoying low financing rates from 0.88% if their hire purchase agreements are made with Maybank and Public Bank. Cash rebates are available, too!

Now, the range-topping Triton Adventure X (RM137,900) and the Triton VGT AT Premium (RM121,000) are entitled to an interest rate of 0.88% or RM6,000 in cash rebates, while the Triton VGT MT Premium (RM112,500) is offered with an interest rate of 0.88% or RM9,000 in cash rebates.

These offers are joined by a RM2,000 cash rebate for the limited edition Triton Knight (RM137,900), an RM8,000 cash rebate for the Triton VGT AT (RM105,990) and a RM6,000 cash rebate for the Triton VGT MT (RM100,200). The Mitsubishi Triton Quest 4×2 (RM79,890) is offered with a RM4,000 cash rebate.

All Triton variants come with a five-year or 200,000 km warranty, except the Triton Quest 4×2, which gets a five-year or 100,000 km warranty package. On top of that, MMM is offering new Mitsubishi owners a cash rebate of RM3,000, while new pick-up owners who purchase selected Triton variants will get RM2,000 cash rebates. This comes on top of on-going promotions.

What’s more, those interested in the Outlander can also enjoy cash rebates plus free service packages as well. Those who book the Outlander 2.0 will enjoy RM4,000 in cash rebates plus a two-year free maintenance package, while the Outlander 2.4 comes with RM2,000 cash rebate and two years of free maintenance. The three-row SUVs are priced at RM137,888 and RM152,888 respectively.

Last but not least is the ASX. The 4WD variant (RM133,336) is offered with a RM12,000 cash rebate, while the 2WD variant (RM118,866) comes with an RM8,000 cash rebate. Both the Outlander and ASX come with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty package.

Besides that, MMM will be rewarding eight lucky Mitsubishi owners with a gold coin worth RM888 who spend a minimum of RM688 when servicing their vehicles at any authorised Mitsubishi showroom. Other service promos include an instant e-voucher worth RM48 with a minimum spend of RM488, or an exclusive cutlery set when spending a minimum of RM388 at the service centre. You may click here for more details of the 2020 CNY promo.