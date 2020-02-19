In Cars, International News, Kia / By Jonathan Lee / 19 February 2020 10:56 am / 0 comments

A couple of days on from the unveiling of the new Kia Sorento, more information has been released regarding the underpinnings of the car. The fourth-generation three-row SUV will ride on a new platform, enabling the car to have a more stylish design and improved ride and handling.

Break out the measuring tape and you’ll realise that while the new Sorento is 10 mm longer than before, its wheelbase has actually grown by 35 mm to 2,815 mm, with 30 mm going into the more rearward placement of the A-pillars. This, together the shorter overhangs, is said to provide the car with a more premium look.

Kia also says the interior provides more space than many other midsize SUVs, while better packaging has led to class-leading boot space. For the first time, the Sorento will also be available in six-seater form (seven-seater as standard) with two individual second-row pews.

Safety has also been improved thanks to a redesigned body with multiple structures, despite now weighing 80 kg less. There’s also a new multi-collision brake system that automatically applies the brakes after the airbags have been deployed, reducing the severity of secondary collisions. The car will also come with up to eight airbags, including a centre airbag between the front seats.

Also coming to the Sorento is the remote Surround View Monitor which, as the name suggests, allows users to monitor their car’s surroundings via a smartphone, just like a BMW. Do note that the availability of these features will vary depending on the market.

The revised Smartstream engine lineup will also be market-specific, with Korean and European buyers getting the option of a new 2.2 litre turbodiesel that produces 202 PS and 440 Nm of torque. It is paired with a new eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission that is claimed to have a 58% higher torque rating compared to the previous seven-speed unit thanks to optimised clutch cooling.

Efficiency has also been increased by up to three percent compared to the outgoing eight-speed torque converter automatic. All-in-all, Kia claims a fuel consumption figure of 14.3 km per litre for the Korean market. The latter will also be offered the new 2.5 litre turbocharged T-GDi petrol engine destined for North America; fitted with direct and indirect fuel injection, it makes 281 PS and 421 Nm and is paired to the same DCT.

Kia has also confirmed a hybrid that combines a 180 PS/265 Nm 1.6 litre T-GDi mill with a 44.2 kW (60 PS) electric motor and a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion battery under the floor of the car – without intruding into luggage or passenger space – with total outputs of 230 PS and 350 Nm. Fuel consumption is rated at 15.3 km per litre.

More details will be announced later on, including additional petrol engine options and a new plug-in hybrid. As previously reported, the Sorento will make its world premiere on March 3 at the Geneva Motor Show.