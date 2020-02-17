In Cars, International News, Kia / By Jonathan Lee / 17 February 2020 10:05 am / 6 comments

The new fourth-generation Kia Sorento has already been caught undisguised for all to see, but that isn’t stopping Kia from treating us to a rather slow reveal of the three-row SUV. The company has just released a few official photos of the car, which also gives us a first proper look at the interior.

As we’ve seen in the aforementioned spyshots, the styling is much bolder next to the handsome if rather conventional outgoing model. It’s more angular and features a greater use of sharp lines and faceted surfaces, most prominently at the rear. The proportions have also been rejigged with shorter overhangs, a longer wheelbase and A-pillars that have been pushed back some 30 mm for a more premium look.

Up front, you have the familiar “tiger nose” grille with U-shaped inserts, flowing neatly into the slim headlights with triple LED projectors – an effect made more pronounced by a continuous full-width chrome strip and L-shaped “tiger eye” daytime running lights. This entire graphic is set within a concave surface, under which sits a large central air intake and L-shaped bumper corners.

Along the side, you can see an arching shoulder line that wraps around the front and rear ends, and below this is a chrome fillet on the front fenders and doors, sort of mimicking a fender vent. Above the line, there’s an unusual chrome “shark fin” aft of the rear doors, while the door mirrors have been separated from the A-pillars for a cleaner, more premium look.

The rear end is by far the most radical part of the car, with prominent creases on the tailgate surrounding the number plate area. The four vertical tail light bars are rather reminiscent of a Ford Mustang, and the entire look is finished off with a large black bumper insert and multiple fake vents.

Inside, it’s an even bigger departure, with a horizontal dashboard that borrows more than a few cues from Mercedes-Benz. The most prominent of these is the large display panel, which houses a central touchscreen measuring up to 10.25 inches across, as well as an available 12.3-inch digital instrument display. There are also eight vertical air vents, a tall centre console and a very Jaguar-esque rotary gear selector.

No technical details have been released just yet, but the Sorento should soldier on with the usual Kia engines, including turbocharged and naturally-aspirated 2.0 and 2.5 litre petrol engines and 2.0 litre and 2.2 litre turbodiesels. Kia has also confirmed hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants for this coming generation. More details will be revealed on March 3, ahead of its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show.