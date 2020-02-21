Full Malaysian effort, fun to drive, family friendly, highly fuel efficient, and value for money. Those were some of the terms used to describe DreamEdge’s new national car, which the company claims to be a plus-sized B-segment sedan.
We managed to catch a glimpse of the prototype today, or at least a portion of its front and rump. According to DreamEdge, the car will get a “modern and futuristic” styling, and all design concept and development will be led by the Cyberjaya-based digital engineering services and consultancy company.
In terms of powertrain, the car will likely get either a regular internal combustion petrol engine or a hybrid powertrain, but this will be led by technology partner Daihatsu, which confirmed its involvement in the project last October. Daihatsu has no equity involvement, but will merely head powertrain and platform development. It won’t be another Daihatsu rebadge, we were told.
For timeline, there will be some form of unveiling next month, plus a working prototype is due by mid this year. A market debut is expected in March 2021, with production (contracted) set to take place in the first half of 2022. DreamEdge plans to sell at least 3,000 units of the sedan monthly, or a minimum of 36,000 units over the course of 12 months. Other features include modern in-car connectivity functions, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
Comments
Smart move by DreamEdge by using Daihatsu’s technologies on their upcoming nationcal car! With this Game-Changing partnership, we can expect DreamEdge to lead the market together with Perodua and Game Proton Over
Then, meaning it is similar like perodua?
With DreamEdge why do we still have Perodua? Better close down this company! For 30 years they been calling themselves national car maker and getting incentives & tax deductions but throughout the 30 years they have been giving us subpar and unsafe cars, plus the very fact they had cheated our country of 30 years tax revenue by declaring losses after sending all profits back to their Japanese lords.
They had some history working with daihatsu in Japan. Yes, Dream edge has an office in Japan, because they have some projects there. The company is very strong in technical and engineering and towards use of digital technology and 3d printing. This is reason they can come up with a full functioning prototype within a period of 6 months time.
“Those were some of the terms used to describe…” Basically Paul Tan crew is taking DreamEdge talk with jars of seasalt and throwing in Sarawak pepper for good measure. In other words, take what is coming out from Pakatan and their affiliates with the same amounts of condiments.