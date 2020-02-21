In Cars, Local News, Malaysian Makes / By Matthew H Tong / 21 February 2020 10:04 am / 26 comments

DreamEdge, a Cyberjaya-based digital engineering services and consultancy company behind the New National Car Project (NNCP), has set up a teaser box with what appears to be a prototype of the “third national car.” This was showcased at the new Ministry of International Trade and Industry tower, an event which coincides with the NAP 2020 announcement.

The boxed car itself is draped in black cloth, revealing just one side of each headlight and tail lamp, and what clearly appears to be matte black paint. Much of the design seems generic at this point, but do let us know what you think of it.

The headlight itself features a long strip of LED daytime running light, a single projector lens, a separate high beam reflector panel, and what appears to be a bulb-type turn indicator. Judging by the outline of the chrome grille surrounds, we’d argue that the grille design will be rather sizeable.

Other notable design cues include subtle bumper contours, an integrated lower lip, plus another LED strip to replace the conventional fog lamps. The lower intake surrounds appear to be finished in gloss black, but there’s really not much we can go about with what’s shown here.

At the back, we can’t help but find the tail light design remarkably similar to the first-generation Audi A5, albeit featuring a distinct C-shaped LED graphics and several vertical strips. Lower down, there’s more black highlights, as well as an integrated reflector strip.’

One thing to note is that the car will be produced as a plus-sized B-segment sedan. Besides that, DreamEdge promises that it will be an all-rounded performer with emphasis on being “fun to drive,” family friendly, highly fuel efficient, and value for money. It will also get a “modern and futuristic styling, complete with up-to-date in-car connectivity functions, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

As for the powertrain, previous reports suggest that the sedan will get either a regular internal combustion petrol engine or a hybrid powertrain. The design concept and development will be led by DreamEdge, with technology partner being Daihatsu – which confirmed its involvement in the project in October, with no equity involved – handling the development of the powertrain and providing the platform. It won’t be another Daihatsu rebadge, though.

We were told recently that a prototype of the first model will be shown in March this year, and a working prototype is due by mid this year. The final product is said to make its market debut a year later in March 2021, whereas production is set to take place in the first half of 2022. After that, the company plans to sell at least 3,000 units of the car a month in the first year of sales, which is rather ambitious.

Lastly, DreamEdge’s mission statement is to spur innovation and boost Malaysian participation in science, engineering and technology adoption. It will take on a tech-oriented approach in sales and after sales, and promises to transfer tech knowhow through the process of localisation, as well as enhance local R&D capabilities.