DreamEdge, a Cyberjaya-based digital engineering services and consultancy company behind the New National Car Project (NNCP), has set up a teaser box with what appears to be a prototype of the “third national car.” This was showcased at the new Ministry of International Trade and Industry tower, an event which coincides with the NAP 2020 announcement.
The boxed car itself is draped in black cloth, revealing just one side of each headlight and tail lamp, and what clearly appears to be matte black paint. Much of the design seems generic at this point, but do let us know what you think of it.
The headlight itself features a long strip of LED daytime running light, a single projector lens, a separate high beam reflector panel, and what appears to be a bulb-type turn indicator. Judging by the outline of the chrome grille surrounds, we’d argue that the grille design will be rather sizeable.
Other notable design cues include subtle bumper contours, an integrated lower lip, plus another LED strip to replace the conventional fog lamps. The lower intake surrounds appear to be finished in gloss black, but there’s really not much we can go about with what’s shown here.
At the back, we can’t help but find the tail light design remarkably similar to the first-generation Audi A5, albeit featuring a distinct C-shaped LED graphics and several vertical strips. Lower down, there’s more black highlights, as well as an integrated reflector strip.’
One thing to note is that the car will be produced as a plus-sized B-segment sedan. Besides that, DreamEdge promises that it will be an all-rounded performer with emphasis on being “fun to drive,” family friendly, highly fuel efficient, and value for money. It will also get a “modern and futuristic styling, complete with up-to-date in-car connectivity functions, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
As for the powertrain, previous reports suggest that the sedan will get either a regular internal combustion petrol engine or a hybrid powertrain. The design concept and development will be led by DreamEdge, with technology partner being Daihatsu – which confirmed its involvement in the project in October, with no equity involved – handling the development of the powertrain and providing the platform. It won’t be another Daihatsu rebadge, though.
We were told recently that a prototype of the first model will be shown in March this year, and a working prototype is due by mid this year. The final product is said to make its market debut a year later in March 2021, whereas production is set to take place in the first half of 2022. After that, the company plans to sell at least 3,000 units of the car a month in the first year of sales, which is rather ambitious.
Lastly, DreamEdge’s mission statement is to spur innovation and boost Malaysian participation in science, engineering and technology adoption. It will take on a tech-oriented approach in sales and after sales, and promises to transfer tech knowhow through the process of localisation, as well as enhance local R&D capabilities.
Comments
It seems like quite nice looking car leh honestly…
hopefully lar, don’t disappoint us
The rear looks like Audi A4
I thought is fly car…
looks promising..
The marketing person that is doing this teasing must be the same person that does the ads for Proton Savvy “Wah, lucky I didn’t book the other car”. And it loses badly to Myvi.
Seriously no idea what Atok is thinking there.tough time like this still creating Pro3 for don’t know what reason.
How is it full Malaysian effort when it is based on a Daihatsu? That’s like telling us Perodua is a full Malaysian effort but clearly it was never that since the beginning.
Does look like a copy cat car but in this case, not bad at well. More competition, the better it is
Not interested if it’s not a BEV or PHEV
The Panel Gap car.
“fun to drive” – what kind of lame tag line, is it twin turbo 300hp, 4wd, mid engine….. I dont thnk so.
Wasting time and money. Thailand, Indonesia and even Vietnam are so far ahead with their industry friendly incentives.
walan eh! belakang macam audi A4 lama loh :)
Fun to drive than honda
This plus sized B-segment, better come with turbo if not hybrid for more torque, since it’s highly likely will come with small engine for better efficiency. Let see what this ‘P3’ could offer to us.
Its going to be another re-badge, what else.
I’m more concern with how much tax payer money is going into subsidising this “National Pride”
The brand DreamEdge sounds more appropriate for Gaming industry. Wonder how far this dream will stretch.
Go, I support National Car.
Pro2 and Pro3.
Proton need to learn from them.
no need anymore national car la, enough with proton and perodua already, people are tired of all this nonsense
But can it fly? Or the least give us a car that float above water
Proton X70 headlights, Kia Forte front bumper, Audi A5 taillights.
From the looks – Head/Tail Lights/Lower Apron Bumpers – Clean Horizontal designed more to mimic European rather than Japs – Good Job!! – Designer team from #DE
Anything less that Turkey version of their new national car, this is a waste or church
And please, this must have come up from some patch up copy here paste there here there here there nut job
Why i said so, because there wasnt any design language or even protoconcept from DreamEdge
Good thing this isnt going to cost us money and tax
Because i am due to change my car. I do this every two year
Finally, a sedan is on the way to save Malaysian.
Thank you Tun for realizing this, proud to be Malaysian!