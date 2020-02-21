Following the launch of the 2020 National Automotive Policy, several car brands have released official statements, with UMW Toyota Motor being the latest. Company president Ravindran K said he is pleased that the government has provided an ‘updated roadmap’, one which provides “great value” to its future plans.
One of the key focuses of the new NAP is on Next Generation Vehicles (NxGV), which UMWT will support when specifications and expectations are clear. The company also hopes that the government will continue giving incentives for a sufficient length of time, so as to justify investment and provide reasonable returns on investment.
“We believe that our Bukit Raja Plant is equipped with automation, skilled manpower and the capacity to move align with the government’s vision of developing our industry into Industry Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0),” Ravindran said, adding that UMWT is planning to introduce more CKD hybrid cars in the future. “We urge the government to support in increasing the incentives provided to spur the hybrid market in Malaysia,” the statement added.
UMWT deputy chairman Akio Takeyama said: “We are always grateful to the ministries and agencies for their guidance, support and cooperation and give assurance that we will do our part to help develop not just the Malaysian automotive industry but also strive to contribute back to society. As we welcome this new era, we hope to work together with the government for Malaysian society to have a better life.”
Comments
“We are always grateful to the ministries and agencies for their guidance, support and cooperation and give assurance that we will do our part to help develop not just the Malaysian automotive industry but also strive to contribute back to society. As we welcome this new era, we hope to work together with the government for Malaysian society to have a better life.” Such a Game-Changing statement by Akio Takeyama! This is why people and PDRM have chosen Toyota instead of chosing Proton since Proton have made rakyat suffer for 30 years!
Tokok. Honda have been CKDing hybrids all along but the end it after our NAP 2020 effectively raised hybrid car prices across the board. This is on top of 15% incoming increases for CKD cars. Toyota hybrids have missed the boat.
Now, Toyota are going to be game changer, including by having Toyota hybrids, great safety features and more tech. Unlike Jamban Perodua, promises to having perodua hybrids long time ago since 2003 but until now still no selling hybrids on the road yet. Perodua always giving us unsafety features after telling to have more safety features since 5 years ago. With Dreamedge, Toyota, Proton and Mazda coming, Perodua is soon to gameover.
UMW better supply more Corolla to Pdrm.
